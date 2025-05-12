In honour of IDAHOBIT on May 17th, start early with a morning of connection, conversation and education with speakers, performers and music.

Join your host and founder of Queer Town Archie Beetle, an insightful interview and Q&A with actress, activist and all-round superstar Frankie Mazzone and her marvellous mum Patrice Capogreco, a talented author, inclusion specialist and cancer warrior.

Then enjoy and appreciate the artistry of queer performers like the phenomenal Wild Gloriosa, and some “top-tier tunes” from DJ FreshXPrincess.

And you won’t be going hungry, with fantastic food from a queer catering business!

IDAHOBIT 2025: Ending LGBTIQA+ Discrimination Together

When: May 16, 2025, 10am – 1pm

Where: Fringe Common Rooms, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon & Victoria Streets, Carlton

Tickets: $15+ booking fee

Accessibility: Unfortunately the external Lygon Street lift is currently out of order. Please call the Duty Manager on 0451 232 089 upon arrival at Trades Hall and a staff member will guide you to the alternative step free entrance and operational internal lift.The Fringe Common Rooms are otherwise wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom. The event will be Auslan interpreted.