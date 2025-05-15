Go-Jo Knocked Out Of Competition At Eurovision Semifinals

Australian Eurovision representative, Go-Jo, has been eliminated from Eurovision.

On Friday morning, the 29-year-old took to the stage in Basel, Switzerland, as the first act of the second round of semifinals.

His performance had everything Eurovision loves- hip thrusts, audience participation, and not one, but two costume changes in a giant blender.

Go-Jo absolutely embodied camp when he ripped his shirt off in the final chorus, leaving him in nothing but his flared sequin pants and little red scarf.

“Australia loves you, Europe!” he cried at the end of his performance to raucous cheers.

“That is how you open semifinal two, Australia!” said co-host Courtney Act.

However, Go-Jo doesn’t leave the competition without making his mark.

Milkshake Man had smashed Australia’s Eurovision records even before Go-Jo left the country, including most streams on its release day, most national radio play, and charting in over 15 countries on Spotify.

“The whole experience has been so chaotic,” he told Star Observer last month. “But the response from everyone has just been so wonderful. And the support of Australia as well and all around the world, it makes my heart very warm, and I’m very grateful.”

Australia very clearly robbed

This is the second year in a row Australia has been knocked out of the contest during the semi-final, with 2024 entrants Electric Fields also not qualifying.

Montenegro, Ireland, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia were also eliminated from the competition.

Thankfully, the internet seems to be on our side, with audiences shocked at the snub.

“i’m absolutely devastated for gojo and adonxs” read one post on X, referencing the Czech entrant.

“I am guttered [sic]. You worked so hard and were so charming and such a fun performance. Europe doesn’t deserve you. Congratulations on your awesome performance,” said an Instagram commenter.

The Grand Final takes place Sunday morning at 5am, with Lithuania, Israel, Armenia, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Malta and Greece all joining the qualifiers from the first semifinal.