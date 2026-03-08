Watching Porn Just Got Harder In Australia As Pornhub Blocks Local Users

Pornhub age verification laws spark debate

The new rules form part of phase two of the Online Safety Codes introduced by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. They require websites hosting pornography or other age restricted material to introduce systems capable of verifying users’ ages, such as facial age estimation, digital identity wallets or photo identification.

Failure to comply can lead to fines of up to $49.5 million per breach.

Ahead of the deadline, several Aylo owned platforms have already stopped Australians from creating new accounts.

Visitors accessing RedTube, YouPorn and Tube8 from Australian IP addresses have been met with notices stating they are “not currently accepting new account registrations in your region”.

Pornhub itself remains partially accessible, though Australian users can only view non explicit content.

Bro porn hub is restricted in Australia now and I can still use it but I can only view safe for work content 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8hbx6l19It — Phan (@babyphanphan) March 7, 2026

In a statement responding to the new regulations, the company warned the measures could have unintended consequences.

“Aylo’s video sharing platforms will be restricting access to adult material before the deadline on March 9th,” a spokesperson said.

“Australia is following a similar approach to the UK, which all our evidence shows does not effectively protect minors, and instead creates harms relating to data privacy and exposure to illegal content on non-compliant platforms.”

The federal government argues the measures are necessary to protect children online.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the new codes are designed to reduce children’s exposure to harmful material and direct vulnerable young people to support services.

“We don’t allow children to walk into bars or bottle shops, adult stores or casinos, but when it comes to online spaces where they are spending a lot of their time, there are no such safeguards,” Grant said.

“Under these codes, if a young person searches the internet for suicide or self-harm content, the first result they see will be a helpline – not a harmful online rabbit hole.”

Communications Minister Anika Wells also spoke of the changes on Friday where she stated they were designed to “have big tech and the people who control these platforms do more to make sure that Australian kids are safer online.”

However, some advocacy groups have raised concerns about broader impacts.

Sex worker organisation Scarlet Alliance has warned the laws could lead to a “chilling effect”, with platforms over-filtering content in an attempt to avoid penalties.

Similar legislation overseas has reportedly resulted in restrictions affecting LGBTQIA+ community forums, sexual health information and other legitimate educational content.