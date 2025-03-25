Everyone’s In Absolute Shock After Seeing The Gay Incest Scene on The White Lotus

Just when we thought the The White Lotus had pushed their own boundaries as far as they could, this week they served up another shocking episode.

Social media erupted overnight as fans were treated to another shocking episode involving the creepy Ratliff brothers.

But has the show gone too far?

Has the White Lotus crossed the line?

Let’s be honest no-one expected we’d go into 2025 avidly following a sexually questionable relationship between the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his fictional brother, yet here we are.

If you haven’t been following The White Lotus season three so far, there’s a lot to catch up on.

The current season, set in Thailand once again follows several groups at the international luxury resort as their lives slowly begin to intersect.

Since the beginning of the season the wealthy southern Ratliff family have dominated air time and social media attention, for all the wrong reasons.

The opening episode saw brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) engaged in a creepy discussion about pornography that ended in the younger brother Lochlan delivering some very longing looks at his naked brother.

It wasn’t long until the family drew attention again when the father Timothy Ratliff, played by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs shocked everyone with a full frontal nudity moment, in front of his family.

Last week The White Lotus took things to the next level again when the brothers engaged in a steamy on screen kiss that had the internet melting down.

This week, the brothers have gone one step further making their relationship far more physical than we’d expected.

The episode saw the Ratliff brothers waking up from their wild night of partying together on a private yacht with fellow resort guests Chloe and Chelsea.

A groggy Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) slowly starts to remember the events of the night before as flashbacks of a racy threesome between his brother and Chloe emerge.

However the memory that surfaces causing him great distress is that of his brother giving him a very questionable “helping hand” under the sheets during their sexual encounter together.

The memory causes Saxon to be physically sick at the thought of it and sees him start to come apart at the seams.

They both agree that they don’t remember what happened, while Saxon spends the episode trying to forget and Lochlan trying to remember.

The scene saw the show once again top of the trending list on X overnight with the episode hitting a season high of 4.2 million viewers.

While there is plenty happening in the rest of the story this narrative dominates the episode as Saxon continues to appear visibly freaked out until he is confronted by Chloe and Chelsea later on.

pic.twitter.com/cufpEyA90U — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 24, 2025

Chloe is quick to remind a startled Saxon, telling him “no-one forced your brother to jerk you off” before alluding to her rich boyfriend being aware of their sexual encounter and all but forcing him to attend their upcoming party.

Meanwhile in a moment of meditation Lochlan finally remembers what happened between the two as the episode draws to a close.

Both the moment itself and the exchange with Saxon, Chloe and Chelsea has gone off online with viewers offering mixed reactions to the scene of ‘brotherly love’ and the sassy one liners of Chloe and Chelsea.

Whilst many may have been shocked, the episode has proved to be meme gold as it divides the internet.

“Say what you will about my brother but you really gotta hand it to him” pic.twitter.com/kEn1MF2PUH — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 24, 2025

The realization on Lochlan face, when he remembered what really happened#TheWhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/yAUX0oS8Ud — sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) March 24, 2025

“God I don’t think there’s a drug in the world that could make me get with my brother.” CHELSEA YOU ICON #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/IbX8IWGV2o — Jordan. ⚔️ 🪷 💎 (@ChoiceReznikov) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile the star of the controversy Patrick Schwarzenegger, has been lapping up the attention online making light of the ongoing developments over on X (Twitter).

Saxon is the drug pic.twitter.com/IzyQJsaWL1 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 20, 2025

The White Lotus airs weekly on Binge in Australia and we can’t wait to see what next week will bring.