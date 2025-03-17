The White Lotus Shocks With Incestuous Kiss Between Brothers

Fans of The White Lotus have been left shocked after the latest episode took the relationship between brothers Lochlan and Saxon Ratliff to another level.

The latest episode saw the two brothers locking lips at a party in front of other guests from the prestigious holiday destination.

And fans are having very mixed reactions online.

Fans shocked over incestuous kiss on The White Lotus

From the beginning of The White Lotus season three it was apparent not all was right between brothers Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola) and Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

With the first episode with Lochlan seemingly lusting after his naked brother people have speculating as to just what was going to happen with the brothers as the show progressed.

Saxon Ratliff has only seemed to become more sexually fixated as the series progresses, vowing to get his brother laid in episode four.

Last weeks episode saw the show drop another surprise with Jason Isaacs who plays the father of the boys exposing himself in front of the family in a full frontal scene that caught everyones attention.

The latest episode saw the brothers partying with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) sans boyfriends.

When the girls were asked to kiss they turned it back on the drugged up Saxon and his brother Lochlan, with Lochlan wasting no time diving in to kiss his equally shirtless brother.

After a quick peck he moves in, placing his hand behind his head and making a much more determined effort, much to the approval of Chloe and Chelsea.

Shortly afterwards, the internet went into meltdown as fans raced to post a mixed bag of responses to the latest development that were equal parts shocked and gagged.

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/BA2fHaDpk0 — 𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐲’𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 🍉 (@SLAYJENSEN) March 17, 2025

so many people casually revealing they’re into incest because of the white lotus pic.twitter.com/uima25Mnx4 — jolt (@meltborne) February 17, 2025

With fans erupting at the questionable turn in the story line many were accusing the creators of using the controversial kiss purely for the shock factor, prompting producer David Bernad to speak out.

“No, in terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]” he said of the storyline.

“Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock,’ Bernad he said in an interview with The New York Post.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across,” he added.

“As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way” he said.

As the season continues towards what we know will be another bloody ending there is still plenty to be explored between the Ratliffs and the other families sharing the tropical paradise.

The White Lotus airs weekly on Binge in Australia.