The Best LGBTQ+ Television We’re Looking Forward To Watching In 2026

While we may have farewelled some of our favourite LGBTQ+ Television shows this year, there is a stack of great returning shows in 2026.

From reality TV to dramas and comedy alike there’s plenty to keep us entertained this year.

Let’s take a look at just what we can expect in 2026.

Our favourite LGBTQ+ Television shows returning in 2026

Heartbreak High

When the reboot of this hit 90’s classic dropped three years ago it garnered international attention.

Boasting a diverse cast with bold storytelling this Aussie drama had everyone talking.

2026 will see the show return for the third and final season much to the disappointment of fans.

No air date has been released yet, however filming wrapped in early 2025.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 4 is set to arrive on our screens in two parts this January and February.

The first part will drop on January 29 and the second half will arrive on February 2026.

Fans can expect to see more of Benedict Bridgerton’s bisexuality unfold in the new season as well as the ongoing sapphic romance between Francesca and Michaela.

Interview with a Vampire

The third instalment of the hit series will see a change in name with the latest offering renamed The Vampire Lestat.

Fans can expect to see more of Lestats history as the show changes focus to explore his origins, never fear Louis and Daniel are also set to return in series three.

Again there is no release date for the season, but it will air in 2026.

Heartstopper Forever

When it began Heartstopper was a breakaway hit with fans falling in love with the cute high school romance between Nick and Charlie.

After three seasons fans were still desperate for more, waiting for a confirmation on a fourth season.

Instead they were delivered the news that the show would not end with a season four, instead ending with feature length movie titled Heartstopper Forever.

With a release date yet to be announced fans will expect to see the film before the year is out.

Euphoria

It has been four years season two of Euphoria last aired and for many fans it felt like the hit show may never return.

After being plagued by problems delayed filming season two, due to Covid, season three also saw problems halting production.

However we now know that the third season will air in 2026, with HBO releasing a tiny teaser trailer just in time for the new year.

The show will pick up several years after the main characters finish high school and will air in April 2026.

Hacks

Hacks was an unexpected comedy hit when it debuted in 2021, this sharp witty and often dark comedy offered plenty of surprises.

With four seasons under its belt it’s clear Hacks still has more to offer with the show being renewed for a fifth season in 2026.

No details of a release date or official trailer have yet to be released.

The Traitors US, UK & Australia

We are in for a triple offering of the hit reality show The Traitors in 2026.

This dynamic new reality show has swept the world and the latest offerings from the US and UK have offered some fantastic queer characters every season, including bisexual icon Alan Cumming who hosts the US version.

Previous US seasons have moved to more of a celebrity format which have seen some of our favourite queer contestants from the likes of Drag Race, Survivor and Big Brother returning to our screens to compete.

In particular the likes of Bob The Drag Queen (Drag Race), Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Ivar Mountbatten (The Gay Royal), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor) have been some standout contestants.

Season four drops this week and brings us Drag Race royalty with Monet X Change, Kristen Kish from Top Chef US, Colton Underwood from The Bachelor Franchise, Openly gay Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Survivor 44 winner Yam Yam.

The latest celebrity offering in the UK was a blast with eventual winner Alan Carr stealing the show, a celebrity edition has been commissioned for later in the year and the civilian edition has debuted this week.

Australia is following suit with their revival of the franchise. After switching hosts and bringing in Gretel Killeen for their third season producers have cast two huge queer icons in Rhys Nicholson and Kween Kong, both known for appearing on Drag Race Down Under. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Drag Race: Everywhere

The Drag Race franchise continues to churn out an astounding number of seasons every year and 2026 is no exception.

Season 18 of the US franchise drops today, while rumours are rife that All Stars 11 has already filmed and will be expected later in the year, with a wild rumoured casting list.

Meanwhile in the UK we have finally received confirmation that UK Vs The World Season three will be arriving soon, fans will officially meet the contestants on January 8.

Drag Race Down Under will finally make a return in 2026. With Drag Race Down Under Vs The World already filming producers have been dropping teasers for months, but we still don’t know when we will see our queens return for their next chance at the crown.

There are of course countless other Drag Race seasons expected to film around the world this year, including the upcoming Latina Royale.

The White Lotus

Every season The White Lotus brings us something unique and different and always with a queer edge.

The first seasons have seen some iconic moments and scenes that have all the world talking.

Fresh off competing on Survivor 50, series creator Mike White has been hard at work on Season four.

Although we don’t know if it will air in 2026, fans are hoping for this year after hearing rumours production is starting soon in France.