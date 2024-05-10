Heartbreak High Officially Renewed For Season Three

Extremely queer Aussie TV show Heartbreak High is officially due to return for a third and final season after the second series was both a local and global hit.

After Season 2 debuted at #1 in Australia on Netflix and stayed in the global top 10 for three weeks earlier this year, a third season seemed all but inevitable.

This final season of the series will see the cast and crew return to Hartley High for one last outing, hopefully resolving a number of dangling plot threads left in the wake of season 2 – including that letter cliffhanger.

“She never got the letter – but now we get to see what happens next!” says Que Minh Luu, Netflix ANZ’s Director of Content. “Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix.

“It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.”

Carly Heaton, Head of Scripted at production company Fremantle, shared in the excitement at the renewal: “We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters.

“All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.”

The show has received lots of praise for its depictions of both queer and cultural minorities, labelled “banal multiculturalism” by Sukhmani Khorana. As a result, excitement is already brewing around Heartbreak High’s third season.

Response from Heartbreak High creatives and fans

Fans were glad to see the show officially renewed, though many bemoaned the fact that season three would be the last.

Series creator Hannal Carol Chapman thanked Netflix for backing the series for a third time, and lead actress Ayesha Madon (Amerie Wadia on the show) shared the news on Instagram with excitement. However, she also shared some insight into why the beloved show is already ending with season 3.

“ Feels like we were babies when we started this,” she said, “and what a bloody ride but there isn’t enough Botox in the world so season 3 will be our last. But hopefully our best.💔”

One Instagram user commented: “Final ?! Already ? 😭💀 But thank you it’s renewed 🙏.” Others asked for a bigger episode list so that every character could receive proper closure, and another user rightly pointed out: “Can someone tell Netflix that there’s 4 terms in an Australian school year and so we need at least 4 seasons? That’s the rule.”

It’s not currently known when the third season of Heartbreak High will be released. However, if the production timeline is similar to the first two seasons, it seems likely to expect the show to return in late 2025 or early 2026.