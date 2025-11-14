Drag Race Down Under Drops First Vs The World Teasers

Producers of Drag Race Down Under Vs The World are wasting no time in letting us know they are ready to race.

With barely weeks passing since filming appears to have wrapped the production team have dropped their first teaser trailers.

And fans around the world are ready for our next taste of the franchise.

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Is On The Way

It’s only been three months since Stan Australia confirmed their fifth instalment of the Drag Race Down Under franchise when they revealed that a Vs The World format was officially heading into production.

Very quickly details started to leak as it was speculated that filming would move to the Gold Coast, before it was revealed it would now film in Lisbon, Portugal.

And just weeks before Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson confirmed they were on set to film the new season, the official cast rumours started to leak and it appears that the rumours may have been correct.

Down Under queens rumoured to be returning to the franchise include Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Flor, Nikita Iman and Vybe, coincidentally in October most of their social media accounts seemed to go quiet. However almost simultaneously last week several of the queens started posting again.

Shortly after World Of Wonder also started posting more of their own content as they started dropping teasers for the upcoming season.

Starting on November 9 producers started dropping the teasers that included some up close shots of the queens fresh from production.

However the teases only revealed some close ups of the outfits, hair and nails of the upcoming queens, with no reveals of just who they were just showing us just yet.

“The battle heads DOWN UNDER!” they wrote in their first post, before following with “G’day, world!” and “A new battle begins…”

If you look closely at the videos below you’ll see the queens are on the Drag Race Down Under set as they twirl for the cameras.

The battle heads DOWN UNDER! 🇦🇺🇹🇫🌏 Drag Race Down Under vs The World @wowpresentsplus @stanaustralia #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/NqITyrRkAL — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) November 9, 2025

No official date for Drag Race Down Under Vs The World has been set yet, but it is expected to air on Stan Australia in 2026.