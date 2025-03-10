The White Lotus Serves Up More Full Frontal Male Nudity

The White Lotus is drawing more attention for its unashamed display of male nudity in the latest episode.

This time Jason Isaacs, known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series has let it all hang out.

And fans of the show are definitely not complaining.

The White Lotus delivers more full frontal nudity

Since season one The White Lotus has not shied away from displaying the uncensored male form on television.

From that infamous scene with Murray Bartlett in season one to the full frontal shots and questionable sex scenes in season two viewers have been left gagged by the hit show.

Season three has kicked off with equal levels of eye candy with the first episodes dropping an eyebrow raising relationship between brothers Lochlan Ratliff and Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

The first episode saw the brothers engage in a very personal discussion about pornography before a completely naked Saxon walks towards the bathroom as his brother watches with an unhealthy interest.

The scene of course treated viewers to a full front back and front view of Schwarzenegger, son of the famous Terminator actor.

Now episode four has seen more members of the Ratliff family letting it all hang out for the camera.

In the latest episode Timothy Ratliff, father of Saxon and Lochlan, played by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, is the latest family member to reveal it all for the camera.

Whilst drugged up on his wife’s medication in an effort to forget his current legal woes Timothy takes a seat in nothing but a bathrobe, however his shocked family are quick to find out he’s not wearing anything underneath.

“Dad!” Screams his daughter and youngest son, however his wife, played by Parker Posey and oldest son Saxon simply laugh off the incident.

Meanwhile on the internet, the scene caught plenty of people off guard.

#WhiteLotus Jason Issac full frontal nudity? I’ll have to watch this episode a few times, just to check if that was real pic.twitter.com/AJsrkRH8Aq — shelly 🇺🇸 (@LFreenor) March 10, 2025

I was manifesting a Walton Goggins full frontal after seeing the episode nudity warning when Jason Issac’s robe slipped open.. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/g86UG0AGiU — Jordan. ⚔️ 🪷 💎 (@ChoiceReznikov) March 10, 2025

With only four episodes of the season airing so far audiences have their eyes peeled on just what will be revealed in the rest of the season.

The White Lotus airs on Binge in Australia with new episodes dropping every Monday.