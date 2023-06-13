Mike White Says A Future White Lotus Season Could Be Set In Australia

Calling all White Lotus fans!

Creator of the popular show, Mike White has teased his plans to feature an upcoming season of the White Lotus here in Australia.

White had let it slip that the show could see a potential Australian edition of the show whilst at a press conference for Sydney’s Vivid Festival, stating that it was his “dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically.”

“We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

The comedy-drama series has been highly praised since it premiered back in 2021 and has had each season occur in a different location across the globe. The first season was set in Hawaii, the second season in Italy and the upcoming third season is reportedly set in Thailand.

Actual vision of Mike White location scouting for White Lotus 4…. ⁦@JENCOOLIDGE⁩ #MikeWhite pic.twitter.com/m2tjU9rPQ5 — Angela Bishop OAM (@AngelaBishop) June 11, 2023

A Prequel?

White, with the show’s star Jennifer Coolidge also spoke about the possibility of a prequel series that focused on her character, Tanya McQuoid. And if a prequel is made, White said the possibility of beloved Australian actor Murray Bartlett, who played the hotel manager Armond, could also see a return to the series.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White said.

“We can bring Murray Bartlett back.”

When asked where Coolidge would like to see the series take place, the actress confirmed that it would be the Land Down Under.

“Australia gets my vote,” she said.