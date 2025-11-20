Jonathan Bailey Joins Queer Icons for Sesame Street Cameo

Jonathan Bailey has made his Sesame Street debut, an iconic moment that no one was prepared for, especially when queer muppets, Bert and Ernie, came into the mix.

People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Bailey, named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, is well-known for many of his roles, including his portrayal of Prince Fiyero in Wicked: For Good. He was in two segments of the children’s TV show. In the first, Bailey is sitting on a park bench, practicing peaceful breathing, when Elmo comes along. The two engage in a conversation about the simple joys of life.

“Sometimes I do nothing and sometimes I just sit and listen to the leaves,” Bailey told his newest pal. “Then I think about all the things that make me smile, like my family and friends, friends like you.”

“Remember, give yourself a moment. A moment for whatever you need,” said Bailey. The wholesome moment ends with the two having some hot chocolate.

The actor reappears for a second segment, this time with Bert and Ernie in their shared basement, a nod to chaotic queer-coded roommate dynamics. Bailey brings some Wicked-style flair, featuring some choreography as the trio laughs and dances together.

2025’s collective heartthrob’s cameo delighted viewers of all ages, putting a grin on their faces while gushing over his sound advice and natural charisma. LGBTQ+ viewers especially loved it because Bert and Ernie have been queer icons since as long as they could remember.

Bert and Ernie modelled after show’s queer former writer

In 2018, a former Sesame Street writer, Mark Saltzman, told Queerty that Bert and Ernie’s relationship was inspired by his own relationship with his life partner, Arnold Glassman. He confirmed that the two muppets are indeed a gay couple. This answer solidified the muppets’ status as cultural icons often associated with queer representation.

This information basically confirms what queer audiences have been screaming since Sesame Street’s pilot episode in 1969

Bailey’s return to Oz

Bailey is gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good, where he reprises his role as Fiyero alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The film picks up the glitter trail from 2024’s Wicked and premieres 20 November.

Outside of filming, Bailey has mentioned he plans to step away from acting for a time to further support his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund.

For now, his Sesame Street cameo is a warm little reminder that even the Sexiest Man Alive can sit down, breathe, and have a hot chocolate.