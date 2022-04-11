—

Ozzy Lusth, who sprung to reality television stardom after appearing in four seasons of the US Survivor franchise has come out as bisexual.

Lusth, 40, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement, saying, “And for my Republican Colleagues, and anyone else who matters, Yeah I’m Bisexual.”

“Am I committing crimes?? If so come get me,” continued Lusth. “Let us ALL live with dignity. Ask yourself if you support people, or the f**ked dogma you’ve been fed. #ozzyisBi.”

A Survivor Veteran

After finding fame as a member of the Survivor: Cook Islands cast in 2006, Lusth later returned as a fan favourite in three additional seasons; Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Game Changers. Lusth is one of just seven players to have appeared on the program four or more times.

Over the course of his time on Survivor, Lusth became known for his athletic ability and in his first season won five out of six individual immunity challenges, making him one of six contestants to ever manage this feat.

Advertisement Survivor, he constantly ranks highly as one of the best players, as well as most popular, to ever appear on the long-running program, and twice was the recipient of the Survivor Fan Favorite award.

Creating Adult Content

Hump Day giveaway! free trial to first 50 new subs..see what all the fuss is about pic.twitter.com/DlAAT6YiDR — Ozzy Lusth (@OzzyLusth) October 19, 2021

Lusth, who appeared on the Playboy Channel’s show Foursome, prior to his first season of Survivor, now creates adult content on Only Fans. In a 2021 interview with Paper, Lusth discussed his adult work and questions about his sexuality.

“People ask me all of the time what my sexual orientation is. I wouldn’t say that it’s fluid — I’ve never been with a man — but I’ve had threesomes with male friends in college where we’re f**king the same girl. I’m not opposed to it, it just has to happen organically and with the right people. I’m open to it all.”

“I’m becoming more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with sharing that. And I think that’s part of the journey that I’m going on. Am I going to end up being gay? Probably not. But will I end up working with other guys? Maybe. I’m not opposed to it. Beautiful people are beautiful people. To live in this world and not be open to all of the experiences that are out there is a shame.”