Designer Rick Owens To Sell Feet Pics On OnlyFans To Support Trans Youth

Bisexual designer Rick Owens has announced a very unique way to raise funds to support trans youth and refugees, selling pictures of his feet.

Owens made the announcement on social media that he would be using the platform to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation.

Rick Owens launches Onlyfans account

Rick Owens is an international fashion designer who launched his first fashion line in 1994, since then Owens has worked around the world, launching several unique and interesting collections and also publishing five books.

Now Owens has caught the attention of his 2.4 million Instagram fans announcing his latest venture on OnlyFans.

Taking to the platform he announced the latest move was an effort to help raise funds for those in need, but also was an homage toItalian aristocrat Contessa Di Castiglione.

“I have opened an @onlyfans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation, an organization created by trans pioneer @missallanahstarr to provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and resources for at-risk and in-danger trans youth and refugees,” he wrote on Instagram.

While he is selling the images on the adults only platform, he confirmed the decision was also rooted in artistic inspirations.

“In these feet videos I speak about the Contessa Di Castiglione, a beauty of the 1800s and famous for sitting for photographic portraits which were new at the time” he wrote.

“As her beauty faded, she retreated to an apartment in the place vendôme where she had the mirrors removed and the curtains closed and only did portraits of her feet until she died.”

Accompanying the post Rick Owens shared a short video of his feet, which have the words “So” and “Cunt” tattooed on his left and right foot respectively.

Fans of the designer shared mixed reactions to the news with some praising him and others questioning his decision.

“We have strayed far, far away from god’s light, let alone the plot” wrote one, while another instead praised his decision writing “I love you. This is exactly why I’m a fan. You’re always testing the limits, and doing it while helping others.”

The Allannah Foundation have created the “House Of Allannah” reception centre in Versailles, France “offering emergency accommodation to victims of LGBTphobia.” Owens has lived in France since 2003 when he and his partner moved there from California.

The creator of the foundation, Allannah Starr took to social media to thank Owens for his gesture.

“I can’t truly express the gratitude I feel for this immense gesture of not only offering financial support, but for shining light on a neglected part of our community, LGBT refugees” she wrote.

“Since @maison.allanah opened , I have been made acutely aware of dangers, struggles, and horrors facing LGBTQ asylum seekers. They are people who often survive the imaginable to only arrive in France and face homelessness, exploitation, hunger, insecurity, and have to often rely of social apps and have s X with strangers just for a place to sleep amongst other injustices.”

“Often there aren’t enough resources from associations and some simply don’t respond. Imagine.”

“We must do better to support the most vulnerable in our community.”