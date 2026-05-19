Mardi Gras Drops 2026 Pride Month Line-Up Ft. APRÈS GRAS, Ladyhawke, Sissy Ball & More

Living in the Southern Hemisphere unfortunately means that Pride Month lands in the winter months. But if your winter plans solely involve doomscrolling in your warm, cosy bed, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras would like to have a word!

Mardi Gras has unveiled its 2026 Pride Month line-up, packed with parties, performances, trivia, DJs and community events celebrating both global Pride Month and the anniversary of the first Mardi Gras protest on June 24, 1978.

This year’s Pride Month fundraiser events include the snow-drenched APRÈS GRAS, a history-filled Mardi Gras trivia night, Sissy Ball 8 and a winter edition of fan-favourite dance party Ultra Violet, headlined by a DJ set from none other than Ladyhawke.

“Pride Month is one of the most important times in our calendar,” said Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson.

“June is not only a global celebration of LGBTQIA+SB pride — it also marks the anniversary of the first Mardi Gras on 24 June 1978. With the 50th anniversary fast approaching, APRÈS GRAS, Mardi Gras Anniversary Trivia and Winter Violet are a chance for our community to come together, celebrate queer joy and help power the future of Mardi Gras.”

“This is your invitation to show up, turn up the heat and be part of what comes next. Ecstatica was just the beginning!”

The biggest winter spectacle on the line-up is APRÈS GRAS, taking over The Beresford on Sunday June 21 from 3pm until 1am.

The event promises a full queer ski-lodge moment, complete with drag performances, DJs, raffle prizes, a best-dressed competition and a special performance from icon Marcia Hines, and Brendan Maclean. DJs include Julian Hamilton from The Presets, alongside SUPER DISCO CLUB and a line-up of local drag performers and DJs. (Mardi Gras have personally assured us that there’s no skiing required – but hot&sexy snow bunny ‘fits are essential.)

Then, on June 24 — the anniversary of the first Mardi Gras in 1978 — the organisation is heading to Paddo RSL for Mardi Gras Anniversary Trivia.

Located just across the road from Paddington Town Hall, where the first Mardi Gras Party was held, the event will feature community trivia, drag performances, prizes and plenty of deep-cut Mardi Gras history questions designed to expose exactly who in your friendship group actually paid attention in queer history class. Or, if you were there in person in 1978 and witnessed it all: this is your opportunity to win big!

Then, Winter Violet lands at City Recital Hall on June 13, transforming the venue into a three-stage dance party headlined by the iconic Ladyhawke.

Then finally – Mardi Gras is heading south! Their Pride Month celebrations also include the return of Sissy Ball 8: The Doll House in Melbourne on June 7. Held at Melbourne Town Hall as part of the Australian Dance Biennale closing night, the event is being billed as the southern hemisphere’s biggest vogue ball, and an homage to the Black and Latinx trans women who built ballroom culture.

Community call out: you could join Mardi Gras’ Pride Month lineup

Mardi Gras is also encouraging LGBTQIA+ creatives, organisations, venues and promoters to apply to be part of the 2026 Mardi Gras+ Pride Month program.

SGLMG co-Chairs Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle said the organisation wanted to expand community connection points beyond the traditional festival period.

“We set out this year to create more ways for our communities to connect with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras beyond the festival season — reaching new audiences, celebrating queer culture year-round, and creating spaces where people feel seen, connected and proud,” they said.

“Pride Month, and the anniversary of the first Mardi Gras on 24 June 1978, is the perfect moment to continue building that vision as we look ahead to our historic 50th anniversary in 2028.”