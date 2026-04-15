They’re Trying To Replace Pride Month With ‘Nuclear Family Month’ In Tennessee

In exciting news for the most boring people on earth, Tennessee is trying to overshadow Pride Month in the US with a “Nuclear Family Month”. It’s unclear what this month will entail, but if they do have a parade, I like to think it will be full of annoyed dads threatening to turn the whole march around if people don’t behave.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a resolution designating June 2026 as “Nuclear Family Month”, defining a nuclear family as “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children”. This obviously coincides with Pride Month, which is celebrated annually in June as well, honouring the anniversary of the Stonewall riots. There’s no stated reason for Nuclear Family Month choosing this date except out of spite against the LGBTQIA+ community, but perhaps they’re also celebrating a date significant to straight families, such as the anniversary of the first casserole thrown in protest.

According to the resolution, the nuclear family structure is described as “God’s design for familial structure”. It also includes several statistics warning about the problems with “fatherless homes.” It also condemns the “humanistic, globalist ideologies of the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, and like-minded organisations that fight for population control.”

The measure does not carry enforcement provisions and does not require observance by residents – but if you don’t go, you will get a disappointed message from a coalition of mums wondering “why you never visit anymore”.

The announcement follows broader legislative activity in the state related to LGBTQ+ issues. A separate proposal, titled the “No Pride Flag or Month Act”, sought to restrict the display of Pride flags and official recognition of Pride Month in government spaces but did not advance in the state Senate.

Advocacy group GLAAD has criticised the state’s decision not to recognise Pride Month.

“Resolutions like this do more to reveal the cluelessness of elected officials whose own families and those of their constituents have various family dynamics and structures,” GLAAD wrote in a statement to The Advocate.

“The strongest families are grounded by love. Lawmakers trying to exclude and intentionally harm some families should be recognised as actively harming all by not focusing their time working for an inclusive Tennessee where all are welcome and can succeed,” the statement said.

Star Observer has reached out to the Governor of Tennessee to find out whether Nuclear Family Month would endorse the TV show Full House – there’s no gays, but the lack of mother and surplus of hot uncles seems a concern. The governor has not responded.