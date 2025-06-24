‘Malicious’: Ballarat’s Beloved Floral Pride Flag Vandalised During Pride Month Celebrations

A cherished symbol of queer visibility in Ballarat was defaced this week, when the beloved Floral Pride flag on Sturt Street was vandalised in what the City of Ballarat describes as a “malicious act”.

The flag, elaborately decorated with native blooms and rainbow colours, stood beside the Titanic Bandstand, and the City of Ballarat had featured it prominently ahead of and throughout the city’s Pride Month celebrations.

Ballarat mayor says vandalism of Floral Pride Flag ‘maliciously targeted’ LGBTQIA+ community

The City of Ballarat issued an official statement on June 23 acknowledging the vandalism that affected the floral Pride Flag and other exhibits set up as a part of Pride Month celebrations.

In a statement issued by the City of Ballarat, Mayor, Cr Tracey Hargreaves said:

“Vandalism of any type is strongly condemned, but even more so when it maliciously targets individuals and community groups. It’s very disappointing to see such narrow-mindedness from a small minority of people.

“…We are very disheartened to see the damage to the Sturt Street garden bed and yarnbombing displays. The City of Ballarat’s Parks and Garden crew work incredibly hard to create these beautiful spaces and it’s a shame that a few can ruin it for the Ballarat community.

“If you have any information, we encourage you to report it to Victoria Police.”

Hargreaves said that the flowers that made up th Pride flag had been “specially cultivated for this display since January”, and that because of the vandalism, “the floral Pride flag display will need to be removed in the coming days as it is not possible to source matching replacement flowers in the required colours”.

She also reassured Ballarat’s LGBTQIA+ community that the City is “committed to ensuring members of the LGBTIQA+ communities feel safe in Ballarat and most importantly, to feel they belong”.

The Council’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan (2022–2026) highlights a commitment to public visibility for queer communities — this floral display helped to exemplify that mission, and was a key feature on the Ballarat Pride Month program.

Ballarat Pride Month celebrations

The flag’s defacement comes amid a vibrant program of over 40 events hosted throughout June during Ballarat Pride Month.

Despite the threat posed by one small but harmful act, Ballarat’s Pride Month continues unabated, with art exhibitions, workshops, social events, coffee meet-ups, markets, drag bingo, parties, and much more.

You can learn more about Ballarat Pride Month here.