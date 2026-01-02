Kellyanne Conway Targets Rosie O’Donnell on Fox News Show

Kellyanne Conway has again drawn criticism after suggesting Donald Trump’s opponents “need a husband”, comments that were made on Fox News Channel’s The Five.

The comments were directed at a range of the former president’s critics, including lesbian comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

Kellyanne Conway targets Rosie O’Donnell live on air

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior Trump adviser who is now a cohost on The Five for Fox News, dismissed ongoing criticism of Trump as what she and her colleagues described as “Trump derangement syndrome”.

During Tuesday’s broadcast, Conway argued that hostility towards Trump stemmed from a lack of personal fulfilment rather than political concern.

“You need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a dog,” she said.

Among those targeted was Rosie O’Donnell, who has been married twice to women and has been a long time critic of Trump.

The discussion centred on a recent TikTok video in which O’Donnell called for Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. In the video, O’Donnell warned of what she described as an imminent threat to democratic processes, saying: “We gotta do it soon, before the November elections. Because you know he’s going to do anything he can to start a war and then declare no elections because of that war. He needs to be stopped.”

The shows hosts rejected those claims when they argued that Trump’s second term presidency had been successful and portraying O’Donnell’s comments as irrational.

Kellyanne Conway also took aim at O’Donnell personally, saying she had “moved to Ireland but never moved on”. Responding to O’Donnell’s description of Trump as a “nameless blob of negative energy”, Conway added it was “a slob calling someone a blob”.

The remarks have renewed scrutiny of Conway’s own record, particularly her long history of antagonistic rhetoric towards LGBTQ+ people.

Conway has repeatedly defended Trump administration policies that opposed LGBTQIA+ equality and appeared at conservative conferences known for anti-LGBTQ+ advocacy. Before joining Trump’s inner circle, she worked with groups campaigning against marriage equality and made comments characterising same-sex families as harmful to children.

She was also previously married to George Conway, a prominent Trump critic who has signalled his intention to run as a Democrat in New York’s 12th Congressional District.