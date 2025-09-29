Man Arrested by FBI For Allegedly Threatening Texas Pride Parade Attack

A Texas Pride parade narrowly escaped disaster after authorities foiled a potential attack, arresting a man accused of threatening to open fire on paradegoers. The FBI was drawn in after Abilene police flagged violent comments from a local resident online, prompting an investigation into the plot.

Joshua Cole, 29, was taken into custody on 18 September after the FBI traced concerning Facebook posts to an account under the alias “Jay Dubya.” According to The Guardian, court documents show that Cole called for an attack on the Texas Pride parade scheduled two days later.

“Fk their parade, I say we lock and load and pay them back for taking out Charlie Kirk,” one comment read. Another taunted: “Come on bro, let’s go hunting fairies.” In a chilling measure of intent, he added, “There’s only like 30 of em—we can send a clear message to the rest of them.”

Texas Pride parade targeted in wake of Charlie Kirk’s death

Investigators say Cole framed the attack as revenge for the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on 10 September at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, had grown more supportive of LGBTQIA+ rights in the past year, and Cole reportedly seized on this context to justify targeting the parade.

An FBI affidavit describes Cole as a “hot head” who stormed out of his job shortly before agents approached. During a traffic stop with police and FBI present, he reportedly sighed, his posture signalling he knew why he was being questioned. Cole admitted to operating the “Jay Dubya” account, posting the threats, and owning a firearm.

While he denied planning an attack, he conceded that “a reasonable person could interpret his comments as a threat.” FBI Special Agent Sam Venuti concluded the threats was “specific” and “not conditional,” aimed squarely at Pride parade attendees.

Cole now faces federal charges for threatening communications, a felony that carries up to five years in prison. He remains in custody pending further proceedings.

For organisers and the queer community alike, the arrest was a stark reminder of how quickly Pride can become a target and why vigilance against such threats is more important than ever. The Abilene Pride Alliance praised the “swift action” of law enforcement while reiterating that their event would remain “a safe, inclusive and celebratory space for all.”

However, the threat is far from isolated amid rapidly growing anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric. On 17 September, an Arizona man who described himself as a “martyr for Charlie Kirk” was arrested on terrorism charges. As per Yahoo News, he threatened a mass shooting at Cruisin 7th, a popular gay bar in Phoenix.

The incidents show that LGBTQIA+ communities are still at risk and safeguarding is in need, as politically motivated online threats spill into real-world violence.