Celebrate Pride With Trans Central On The Gold Coast

The Gold Coast has no shortage of events to offer for Pride Month this June.

Come join the team at Trans Central as they showcase some of the incredible transgender talent on the Gold Coast.

Hosted by trans icon Tall Jan, with performances from Tall Jan, the stunning Bebe Amadeus and the incredible Alexis Diamond. Pumping the beats all night will be the vixen of mixin’, DJ Beksis.

“Trans visibility is vitally important now more than ever” says DJ Beksis.

“We want to ensure that our trans community are included and valued as part of our celebrations and know they have a safe and inclusive venue to celebrate.”

“I’m really excited to be launching the June event for Trans central and can’t wait for people to come along and see this incredible all trans lineup of entertainers we have to offer.”

Trans Central has free entry and EVERYONE is welcome, with delicious drinks, great food and the friendly staff of Hairy Mary’s.

When: Saturday June 21, 7pm

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach