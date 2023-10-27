Britney Spears Reveals In New Memoir That Justin Timberlake Convinced Her To Get An Abortion

Britney Spears’s new memoir, The Woman in Me, drops a shocking account of her abortion, while in a relationship with singer Justin Timberlake.

According to an excerpt from Spears’s memoir, as reported by Vulture, the pop princess reveals that she and Timberlake went to great lengths to keep the abortion secret from the media.

‘They Didn’t Take Me To The Hospital’

At the time, Spears was 19 years old. “We also decided on something that in retrospect wound up being, in my view, wrong, and that was that I should not go to a doctor or hospital to have the abortion,” she recalled.

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home.” She was allegedly given, “little pills.”

“I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming,” Spears wrote. “I went down to the ground on my knees, holding the toilet.”

In “unbelievable” pain, she recalled that Timberlake decided to get his guitar.

“Justin came into the bathroom and lay on the floor with me. At some point he thought maybe music would help, so he got his guitar and he lay there with me, strumming it… Still, they didn’t take me to the hospital.”

‘Our Relationship Was Too Important To Me’

According to Spears, Timberlake convinced her to get the abortion because he, “didn’t want to be a father.”

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote.

“Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, this is what we did. If he didn’t want to become a father, I didn’t feel like I had much of a choice. I wouldn’t want to push him into something he didn’t want. Our relationship was too important to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Timberlake Not Happy With Portrayal

According to the Daily Mail, a source has said that Timberlake is not happy with how he is portrayed.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

The source added, “Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now.”

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 – 2002.

The Woman in Me was released on October 24.