Britney Spears has reportedly returned to the studio after six years and joined forces with Sir Elton John to duet one of his most beloved classics, Tiny Dancer.

The pop star teamed up with the English composer last week, meeting at a Beverly Hills recording studio to record the track. Tiny Dancer first appeared on Elton John’s 1971 Album Madman Across The Water.

‘It Was Elton’s Idea’

An anonymous source told Page Six that this project was “Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet and it is incredible.”

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source adds. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

Spears has been alluding to getting back into the music industry after her almost 14-year conservatorship ceased in November last year. During her conservatorship, the singer had been stripped of any rights to personal, medical, and financial decisions; all of which were made at the time by her father, Jamie Spears. It held power over career and personal decisions too, including the visits she had with her teenage sons and whether she could get married again.

Britney Gets Married

The pop singer recently married her fiancée of several years, Sam Asghari, in a star-studded wedding including Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore as guests.

Fans have been waiting for Spears to drop new music since the release of her ninth studio album, “Glory,” in 2016, which included several hit singles, including “Make Me” and “Slumber Party.”

Tiny Dancer was ranked as No. 47 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021. The new duet version of Tiny Dancer with Britney Spears and Elton John is expected to be released in August by Universal Music.





