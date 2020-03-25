—

Britney Spears is now the Queen of Marxism. Author: Jen via Wikimedia Commons

You wanna revolt against free-market capitalism? You better dismantle the 1 per cent, bitch.

Britney Spears is officially a socialist icon after taking to Instagram to champion wealth distribution, and a general workers strike amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

38-year-old Spears took to Instagram yesterday with a post captioned: “communion goes beyond walls” in which she championed progressive ideologies and a revolution from the working and middle classes.

Now deemed the “Marxist Queen,” Spears shared the text graphic image from Instagram user Mimi Zhu in an attempt to unite fellow ‘comrades’ with affirmations of love and unity during the uncertainty of the global pandemic.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call you loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration,” the post reads.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Spears also captioned her post with three rose emoji’s, a symbol commonly used by those in the United States who champion democratic-socialist ideologies.

Fans of the new “Queen of the proletariat,” were quick to praise Spears for using her platform to promote economic equity – with many pointing to her as one of the few wealthy celebrities to do so in such difficult times.

“A lot of people are shocked by Britney Spears’ hard-left turn but just look at her songs:

Toxic? Clearly a critique of late-stage capitalism.

Gimme More? About demanding higher wages through collective bargaining.

I’m A Slave 4 U? The plight of being a wage slave,” one Twitter user wrote.

“If Britney Spears can go from a “you better work bitch” to a fucking Marxist!! then I can hold you to the same standards,” another user wrote.

Spears’ socialist message couldn’t come at a more poignant time as more than 2 million working-class Aussies face unemployment over the COVID-19 pandemic.

This drastic spike comes as “non-essential” Australian businesses are forced to shut their doors and stand down or sack workers in what economists fear could be a series of irreparable damages to the global market.

Furthermore, this growing unemployment could have severe ramifications for Australia’s already-strained housing market if the government doesn’t institute adequate support services soon.

Data from the 2018 Productivity Commission indicated that more than 1 million working-class and low-income households in Australia rented.

More than half of these households had less than $500 a week to live on after paying housing costs, and over two-thirds were spending more than 30 per cent of their income on rent.

This 30 per cent benchmark is described as the standard for rental stress. However, with more Australians unable to make an income in the first place, this ‘stress’ is edging towards a widespread spate of evictions if support measures aren’t put in place.

So what do we do now that we can’t work, bitch?

We join forces as comrades, bitch.