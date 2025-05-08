Jiggly Caliente Named In All Trans Stonewall Honours List

Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente who tragically passed away last week is set to receive a special posthumous honour at Stonewall.

The drag darling is part of an all trans list of names set to be added to the National LGBTQ+ Wall of Honour.

Her name will be added along with six others to the wall located inside the Stonewall Inn in New York.

Jiggly Caliente to be honoured at Stonewall

The world was shocked last week with the sudden announcement of the death of Jiggly Caliente.

After announcing that the star had suffered an infection that required amputation of her leg, her family took to social media to announce several days later that she had since passed away.

Tributes for the Drag Race starred flowed from around the world as many mourned her loss, not only as a drag star, but as an openly trans woman and advocate for the trans community.

Since her passing her family launched a GoFundMe page to raise costs for her funeral, which has seen over $60,000 raised in memory of the star.

This week the National LGBTQ Task Force have announced their intention to honour her at the historic Stonewall Inn.

The task force this year named their inductees to the Wall Of Honour as an all trans list of names.

“This year’s ceremony is especially significant as all honorees are transgender advocates, recognized for their enduring impact and leadership at a time when the trans community faces escalating attacks and erasure” they said in a statement.

Jiggly Caliente will have her name added alongside Sam Nordquist, Lynn Conway, Ruddys Martinez, Chilli Pepper, Dr. Alan L. Hart and Lady Chablis.

“Their courage inspires our ongoing fight for liberation”

However the decision to choose all trans names this year was a deliberate one says Cathy Renna, communications director of the National LGBTQ Task Force.

“This year’s focus on transgender trailblazers and changemakers underscores the importance of recognizing our history and the current climate for our trans siblings,” she said reflecting on the increased attacks on the trans community have faced in America in the last twelve months.

“As we continue to fiercely battle against attacks on our trans and nonbinary communities, we are honored to uplift their legacies. Their courage inspires our ongoing fight for liberation, both within the Task Force family and across every queer advocacy organization.”

Nicole Murray Ramirez, Founder of the Wall of Honor, echoed Renna’s sentiments.

“A community-indeed, a movement-that does not know where it came from or whose shoulders it stands on does not really know where it’s going. “In these times, when there are radical and extreme campaigns trying to erase our transgender community, the Imperial Courts and Task Force are reminding us all that transgender people have not only always been here, but have also been some of our community’s most dedicated activists and leaders” she said.

The induction for the Wall Of Honour will take place on June 26th to commemorate pride month.