Derrick Barry Brings Britney Ball To Brisbane

Michael James
April 21, 2024
Image: Image: Facebook

Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and professional Britney Spears performer Derrick Barry is bringing her Britney Ball to Brisbane.

For one night only Derrick will bring all things Britney to The Wickham Hotel.

So get ready for an unforgettable night.

Derrick Barry brings Britney to The Wickham

It’s been almost ten years since Derrick Barry made her Drag Race debut.

After returning for All Stars five in 2020 Derrick has continued to cement herself as an international star.

She has gone on to appear in many television programs, tour the world and star in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas.

Now Derrick is bringing Britney down under with the 2024 Britney Ball.

On June 14 Derrick will transform The Wickham into a celebration of all things Britney Spears.

The night will feature performances by Derrick Barry as well as local Brisbane performer Scarlett Fever.

Cash and prizes will also be on offer for the best dressed Britney as well as Britney stage games.

The evening will also feature Britney cocktails, a piece of me photo wall and Toxic Trivia.

When: Friday June 14

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Tickets: Available to purchase online

 

