Alaska Thunderfuck has released a new music video for her noughties-inspired love song XOXOY2K.

According to Socialite Life, Alaska was inspired by the aesthetic, accessories, and fashion of the early 2000s.

A ‘Time of Low-Rise Jeans and Flip Phones’

“[They’re] burned into my psyche because I came of age in the time of low-rise jeans and flip phones. This is a love song about attraction and repulsion– all decorated in the mise en scene of the year 2000,” Alaska explained.

Advertisement Thrillist, “It’s all music that was inspired by the ‘90s and early 2000s, which was the time in my life when I really started to discover and really fall in love with music.”

“We did a checklist of every sound and texture and vibe: there’s some Aqua, there’s some Weezer and Toni Braxton. There’s some Britney Spears influences. It was really fun to do.”

The song is from her upcoming album Red 4 Filth, which will be released early this year.

XOXOY2K 💗 The new music video 💗 Out now :) https://t.co/IbanGu7k99 pic.twitter.com/bJ3GI2H81s — Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) December 31, 2021

Life After Drag Race

Alaska was runner-up on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race, losing to Jinkx Monsoon before going on to win season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

On both seasons, she was part of Rolaksatox, the trio she formed with fellow contestants Detox and Roxxxy Andrews.

Alaska has gone on to star in films such as The Quiet Room and The Last Sharknado. Her work on stage has included playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the Woodlawn Theatre production of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

She was also featured in Little Mix’s music video for Power alongside fellow RuPaul drag superstar contestants, Willam and Courtney Act.

Her previous albums are Anus (2015), Poundcake (2016) and Vagina (2019).

She has also released a comedy special, vodka, book, and is about to embark on a world tour.