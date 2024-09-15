Cher Ends Attempt To Gain Conservatorship Over Her Son

Cher has officially ended her attempt to gain conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, out of court.

The iconic singer sought control over Allman’s finances, but the matter has now been resolved amicably.

At a brief hearing in Los Angeles, Cher’s lawyer, Gabrielle Vidal, announced the withdrawal of the petition, stating, “I’m pleased to report that following a mediation with [two private judges], the parties have privately resolved this matter, and petitioner now wishes to end these legal proceedings.”

Cher attempted conservatorship over concerns of drug abuse

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Jessica Uzcategui acknowledged the resolution and accepted the withdrawal of the petition. She confirmed, “I will deny the petition without prejudice” allowing Cher to retain the right to refile the conservatorship petition in the future if necessary.

Cher first sought conservatorship in December 2022, citing concerns over her son’s ability to manage his assets due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

She claimed the conservatorship was “urgently needed” to protect him, especially ahead of a distribution from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate. However earlier this year the singer and her son agreed to attempt mediation outside of court.

According to Vidal, Cher feared that Elijah’s mental health diagnosis, which led to “periods of psychosis,” would make it difficult for him to manage the inheritance of around $120,000 annually.

Vidal expressed Cher’s fear that, under stress, her son’s vulnerability could lead him back into drug use. “The concern is that if he gets this distribution into his hands, and during a period of stress, that that will lead to the drug use” they stated.

Throughout the proceedings Elijah objected to his mother’s petition, attending court hearings in person.

In January, he stated in court filings, “I am doing well and do not need the help that my mother is offering.”

He acknowledged his struggles with addiction but noted that he had voluntarily undergone a series of tests, all of which returned negative for drugs and alcohol. Furthermore, he claimed to be managing his finances independently and had rented a new residence.

Despite her concerns, Cher was willing to pursue private mediation to resolve the issue, and this resolution seems to have marked allowed the two to reach an agreement.

Allman’s law firm Cage & Miles commented, “This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond.”