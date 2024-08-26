Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Samples Grindr Notification Sound

Josh Kerwick
August 26, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Samples Grindr Notification Sound
Image: Source: @sabrinacarpenter on Instagram

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has gotten fans laughing after seemingly sampling the notorious Grindr notification sound in one of the songs of her new album, Short n’ Sweet.

The record has been making waves both critically and commercially since its release on Friday August 23, owing in no small part to the success of singles like Espresso and Please Please Please

However, queer fans with keen ears believe they’ve noticed a certain sound in the album’s ninth track Slim Pickins; the noise that plays when you get a Grindr notification as she sings “And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening.”

Take a listen for yourself and see if you can hear the resemblance…

Though it’s not officially confirmed if Sabrina sampled or interpolated the sound, fans took major delight in the presence of the sound in the song. 

“DID I JUST HEAR THE GRIND NOTIFICATION IN THE BACKGROUND OF SLIM PICKINS???” asked one fan, while another added that the sound being in the song is “so funny.” One user commented “Imagine how gay you have to be to even notice this,” and even Grindr themselves got in on the fun, simply saying: “grindr4sabrina”.

It’s not the only way that Sabrina is continuing to serve her queer fanbase during Short n’ Sweet’s rollout. On the album’s release day, she released the music video for Taste starring herself and Jenna Ortega. In the video, she and Ortega make different attempts to kill one another for the affection of a man. 

At one point, the two share a kiss in the video before realising they have accidentally killed the man, resulting in the two sharing a smile with one another.

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter is out now, available to stream on all platforms.

