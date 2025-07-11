Lorde Reveals Dates For 2026 ‘Ultrasound’ Australian and NZ Tour

Down Under alt-pop princess Lorde has finally revealed plans for a down under tour in 2026.

Today the star released details for the down under leg of her Ultrasound Tour, set to take place in Australia and New Zealand in early 2026.

Lorde extends tour with four Australian dates

With the release of her fourth album, Virgin, soaring into the top of various charts worldwide, Lorde is still as popular as ever, even over ten years since her debut.

Here in Australia fans have sent the latest record start to the top of the ARIA charts with a number one debut.

Needless to say her fans down under were keen to see the star make a stop over on her recently announced world tour.

However when the dates for the Ultrasound Tour were announced in May both Australia and New Zealand were left off the list as Lorde instead toured the US, UK and Europe.

With fans reacting and calling for Lorde to extend her tour to Australia the singer began teasing the prospect of extending the tour shortly after.

“Could you imagine if I didn’t? That would be bad, that would be bad,” she said at the time.

She even made a surprise appearance at a party thrown in her honour in Sydney earlier this year, fuelling further speculation of further tour news.

Now fans across, most of, the country are rejoicing with news of the upcoming dates.

Lorde will head to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 16, followed by the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 18, The Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 21 and the RAC Arena in Perth on February 25.

However fans in Adelaide will not have their chance with the southern city noticeably absent from the lineup.

Lorde will launch the tour with appearances in Auckland and Christchurch on February 11 and 13.

Presale tickets commence on July 15 with general ticket sales starting on July 18.