Lorde Shocks Fans In Appearance At Sydney Club

Grammy-award winner and alt-pop darling, Lorde, made a surprise appearance at a party thrown in her honour in a Sydney club over the weekend.

The 28-year-old arrived at Mary’s Underground in Newtown during a Lorde-themed club night for regular pop-up party Sugarush.

Fans were shocked as Lorde snuck through the crowd while her songs were playing, with videos on social media showing their faces changing as they realised the Royals singer was standing in front of them.

She made her way to the DJ booth, where she hugged host Emma Parke behind the decks, before joining crowds belting out her last single What Was That, and her legendary collaboration with Charli XCX girl so confusing.

Parke said she was “still in disbelief” after the event.

“Feeling unbelievably grateful to @lorde for making this a night we’ll talk about for years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“After years of throwing events, this was one of the most rewarding nights of my life. Completely unmatched.”

Australian shows expected as part of world tour

The appearance is fairly typical for the star, who assembled more than one thousand fans in Washington Square Park last month after texting locals “meet me in the park. Tonight 7pm”.

The event was so successful that the police were forced to shut it down, but not before Lorde made an appearance on small stage to debut her latest track What Was That, and filming a section for the song’s low-production music video.

Lorde’s Sydney appearance comes a little over one month out from the release of her fourth album Virgin, set to drop on July 27.

There’s been no word on what she’s doing in the city, but if her track record is anything to go by, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her out and about.

While Lorde doesn’t have any Australian shows currently scheduled, she’s expected to announce some as part of her Ultrasound World Tour.