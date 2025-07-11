Willam Reveals Lady Gaga Saved Iconic Drag Queen Scenes In A Star Is Born

Drag Race Alumni Willam has revealed how Lady Gaga saved the iconic drag queen scenes from A Star Is Born.

Willam revealed that the scenes were set to be cut by the studio until Gaga stepped in.

Lady Gaga steps in to save queens

Fans were gagged when they spotted Drag Race stars Willam and Shangela opposite Lady Gaga in the opening scenes of A Star Is Born in the 2018 remake.

The drag stars were seen working in the drag bar where Ally, played by Gaga was performing as she was watched by Jackson, played by Bradley Cooper.

However according to Willam those scenes almost didn’t make it to the big screen, without the help from Lady Gaga.

Willam recently revealed to the Daily Mail that Lady Gaga had to step in and fight to keep the iconic scenes in A Star Is Born after the decision from production was made to remove them.

“I was at Tom Daley’s wedding and between the rehearsal dinner and the ceremony, I get a text saying ‘Terrible, terrible news, all your scenes have been cut’,” Willam recalled to the publication.

However they went on to reveal that thanks to the advocacy of Lady Gaga that decision was over turned.

“A week later, they called and checked my avail and they said ‘OK, it’s back in, because Lady Gaga fought for our inclusion of the drag queens in the movie” Willam said. “Thanks Gaga, we love you!”

And thankfully she did, the addition of the Drag Race stars added for a fabulous, fun and unexpected opening to the film that breathed life and energy into the opening scenes. Previously Willam revealed how Cooper, who directed the film, allowed the queens to improvise some of their lines during filming.

“I had four or five lines in the script. I don’t think any of them are actually in the movie,” Willam recalled at the time.

A Star Is Born went on to receive eight academy award nominations at the 2025 awards ceremony, including Best Picture, with Lady Gaga taking away the only trophy for the film winning Best Original Song for her song Shallow

You can view one of the scenes featuring Willam from the film below.