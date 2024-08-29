Drag Race’s Willam Hosting Male Stripper Reality Series With Adult Film Star

Josh Kerwick
August 29, 2024
Everyone’s favourite rule-breaking drag queen Willam (Drag Race season 4, A Star is Born) is set to host a reality series about male strippers for the LGBTQI+ streaming platform OUTtv. 

Per Deadline, the show is called Willam’s Dark Room Duel and is set to feature talented male strippers who partake in a number of challenges and performances in an extensive competition. The winner of the show will take home a prize package that includes a chance to open for one of Willam’s iconic live shows. 

Willam will act as the show’s host while also sitting in the judge’s chair alongside fellow drag artist Meatball Queen (from Dragula & the Sloppy Seconds Podcast) and Rhyheim Shabazz, a gay porn star and OnlyFans creator who won the 2024 GayVN Performer of the Year award. 

To prove her credentials managing and judging strippers, Willam said to Deadline: “I used to book and manage strippers back in the day, and still some of my best friends are strippers. Trust me, when it comes to taking off clothes I know what I’m talking about.” 

Though co-host Shabazz doesn’t appear to have the same level of credentials, just a quick peek at his somewhat NSFW Instagram or very NSFW Twitter/X account should be a convincing enough resume for most. 

Willam’s Dark Room Duel joins a host of other reality shows for the queer community produced by OUTtv, including the make-up battle royale show Glow Up and the Love Island-esque For the Love of DILFS

The show is due to enter production this October with no word about a release date at present. Meanwhile, Willam has been doing her part getting US citizens registered to vote, and performing alongside Detox when she casually came out as trans.

