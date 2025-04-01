The White Lotus Wiped Non-Binary Storyline Following Trump’s Election

The White Lotus actress Carrie Coon has revealed that writers of the series cut a story line about her character’s non-binary, possibly trans, child following the election of Donald Trump.

Coon revealed that changes to the script came about following Trumps election win and his “cultural war against transgender people” she said.

The White Lotus non-binary character removed

The White Lotus has given people plenty to talk about in the currently airing third season.

Now set in Thailand the current season has seen much of the narrative dominated by the wealthy southern Ratliff family.

More recently the very questionable relationship between brothers Saxon and Lochlan has raised many eyebrows.

However one of the secondary story lines carrying the season is that of childhood friends Laurie, Kate and Jaclyn.

The three wealthy women have explored the change in the dynamics of their friendship over time, in particular how their political views have shifted and changed.

In one early episode the three women explored their personal lives in more detail, with questions turning to politics.

It was at this time that Carrie Coon, who plays Laurie in the trio, revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar there was supposed to be more to the discussion between the three.

“There was a bit more context to her home life,” she revealed about her character.

“You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting” she said.

“It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question [in episode 3] of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world.”

The discussion in question between Laurie, Kate and Jaclyn would have led to an interesting dynamic with the friends, who were surprised by their friends much more conservative views.

However despite being written into the script, it was not to be.

“But the season was written before the election,” Coon continued.

“And considering the way the Trump administration has weaponised the cultural war against transgender people even more since then, when the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation.”

Since the election the Trump administration has continued a series of actions specifically targeting the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community, this has included forcing transgender military staff to resign, banning transgender competitors in sports, erasing trans people from the government online Stonewall memorial and much more.

While this discussion was removed from the episode, the series has definitely left viewers with much more to talk about.

The White Lotus continues to air on Binge in Australia every Monday.