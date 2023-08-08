Singer Adam Lambert Defends Partner From Homophobic Online Trolls

American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has defended his partner, Oliver Gliese, from homophobic trolls, telling them to “grow up”.

After being filmed together while enjoying a night out in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on August 4, the abuse started.

‘If The Haters Don’t Like It, We Don’t Really Give A Fuck’

In an August 5 Instagram story, Lambert, 41, defended Gliese, 28, from the “haters”, praising him as “beautiful, and brave, and daring”.

Lambert wrote, “Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter [paparazzi] in WeHo – so retro. Haha. Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people right now. Oli identifies as a he. He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices.”

He continued, “He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader, not a follower. One of the many things I love about him! We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a fuck. Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives.

“Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal with your issues.”

Lambert and Gliese have been together since 2020. Just last week, the couple celebrated Gliese’s 28th birthday.

Set To Appear As Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

In 2009, Lambert gained fame after coming in second on American Idol season eight.

In 2012, he released his album Trespassing, which premiered at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. He is the first out gay artist to achieve this.

In February, he released his fifth studio album, a collection of covers, named High Drama.

Lambert is set to appear as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three, along with Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, actor Rachel Hunter, and former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil.