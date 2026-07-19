Anti-LGBTQIA+ Influencer Andrew Tate And His Brother Arrested On Rape Charges

Controversial anti-LGBTQIA+ influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested with his brother Tristan Tate in Miami over the weekend.

The pair are facing new charges of both rape and human trafficking.

They now face extradition to the United Kingdom to face their charges.

Controversial figure Andrew Tate facing extradition with his brother

Footage released by TMZ over the weekend shows Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate both being handcuffed by US Marshals, who confirmed the arrest.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service released a statement in relation to the arrest of the pair and the charges they face in the United Kingdom.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring further charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in relation to four further victims,” the statement reads.

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography” they continued.

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan Tate, 38, with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.”

“The offending is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.”

The charges are not the first against the pair who were first formally charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group by Romanian prosecutors. In March 2024 the pair were also charged with sexual assault, rape, and sex trafficking byt UK authorities for offences allegedly occurring between 2010 and 2017 with a warrant issued for their arrest.

After two years of travel restrictions following the charges and court appearances in Romania the pair had their travel ban lifted and were allowed to travel to the US in early 2025.

Now the pair await their extradition from the US with Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution in the UK confirming the charges against the pair.

“We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child” he said.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.”

Outside of their legal challenges Andrew Tate and his brother have made headlines for their controversial misogynistic views about women and comments about gay men and the LGBTQIA+ community.

In January 2025 Andrew Tate announced his intention to form his own right wing political party in the UK, stating that he wanted to become Prime Minister and vowing to ban LGBTQIA+ content in schools.

Later in the same year he made bizarre claims that straight men with girlfriends are gay, writing online “Let me make it loud and clear. If you’re a straight man with a girlfriend in 2025, you’re gay.”

In March 2026 following the release of Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere documentary he lashed out at Sneako, one of the influencers featured in the documentary, claiming they were secretly gay.

For now the pair continue to await their extradition to answer the new charges.

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