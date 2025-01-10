Andrew Tate Launches Far-Right Political Party, Wants To Ban LGBTQ+ Content In Schools

Alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate has announced his intention to become the UK Prime Minister and launched his own political party.

The “Britain Restoring Underlying Values” party- or the BRUV party- promises to “restore the once-Great Britain through strict migration control, reformation of the BBC, and an end to foreign aid.

Tate, a dual British-US citizen, created a series of posts on X where he laid out his party’s 14 central policies, each accompanied by an AI-generated image.

This is a war to reclaim Britain No excuses, no compromises, no second chances We will defend our borders, crush crime, purge corruption and restore pride to a nation under siege Britain will rise again—strong, unyielding, unapologetic Join the fight: https://t.co/xUy2i1LuOM pic.twitter.com/OaI5Q8PZ3q — BRUV (@votebruv) January 8, 2025

Naturally, there’s a hefty dose of misogyny and homophobia in there, too: BRUV will ban “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in schools and promote “traditional family values” in its place.

The party also wants to “restore masculinity” by bring boxing and wrestling into schools and placing armed security to London.

“Strength- both physical and moral- is the foundation of every great nation,” BRUV wrote on X. “Britain’s revival starts with restoring the virtues of masculinity: discipline, responsibility, and courage. Strong men don’t just build strong nations; they inspire them. And Britain’s men will lead the way.”

Tate and BRUV “shouldn’t be dismissed”

Dr Stephanie Wescott, a lecturer at the Monash School of Education and Society said that Tate’s intention to become Prime Minister and the formation of the party represent a threat to the safety of women.

“The name of the party is in itself a nod to the union of powerful, influential and problematic men we have observed encircling Donald Trump and aiding his re-election, including Elon Musk, RFK Jr and Joe Rogan, and underscores that male supremacy is still a formidable political force, and one that is resurgent,” she said. “The influence of Tate’s announcement should not be underestimated or dismissed, as proven by Trump’s electoral success, and the after-effects for women’s safety, including the rise of abuse of women online.

“Once again we observe willingness to dismiss men’s violent crimes and then potentially elect them to public office. A trend that demonstrates that a man’s abuse of women and misogynistic attitudes have no bearing on their political influence. While some might see it as nothing more than a clown show, Tate’s intentions and the BRUV Party should be broadly and widely condemned.”

In order to form government in the UK, a political party must gain parliamentary majority by securing 326 seats. Currently, Tate appears to be the only person associated with BRUV.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania and has been charged with rape and human trafficking, alongside his brother and two Romanian woman. The brothers may be extradited to the UK after the Romanian criminal proceedings are finished.