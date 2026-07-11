Man Arrested Over Death Of UK Anti-LGBTQIA+ MP Ann Widdecombe

On Friday it was reported that controversial UK MP Ann Widdecombe had died aged 78, now her death is being treated as suspicious.

Overnight UK police have issued an update on her death, announcing an arrest has been made for her murder.

A 28 year old man has now been arrested under suspicion of her murder after her body was found in her home with what police have described as “serious injuries”.

Police arrest man over death of Ann Widdecombe

Over the course of her career former UK MP Ann Widdecombe generated plenty of controversial headlines for her stance on a variety of issues, including her views on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Widdecombe was vocal in her opposition to same sex marriage as well as her opposition to equalising the age of consent laws for same sex couples.

In 2019 she famously stated that she believed that one day science may “produce an answer” for homosexuality, drawing international criticism for her remarks.

In recent years Ann Widdecombe has become a reality television celebrity in the UK after she appeared on the hit series Strictly Come Dancing.

She later famously went on to appear on the 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother where she clashed consistently with Aussie drag darling Courtney Act over a variety of LGBTQIA+ issues on the program, she ultimately finished runner up to Courtney who went on to win the season.

Despite her controversial past UK police have so far ruled out any political motivations for her murder.

Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman stated that he “had no information to say it was a politically motivated crime” and ruled out it being a terror related crime.

There have been mixed reactions to the news of her death with UK Prime Minister Keir Stamer expressing his condolences.

“This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time,” he said. “Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss.”

However reactions online, particularly those from the LGBTQIA+ community have not been as sombre with many heated arguments breaking out on the platform.

Let’s not forget Ann Widdecombe’s deeply bigoted view that heterosexual marriage was the “preferred model” of society and that gay lifestyles were “inferior”. — Andrew Clark (@clarkaw) July 10, 2026

Investigations regarding her murder are still continuing.