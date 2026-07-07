Coleen Lamarre Granted Bail Ahead Of Beau Lamarre-Condon Murder Trial

National News News
Patrick Lenton
July 8, 2026
Coleen Lamarre Granted Bail Ahead Of Beau Lamarre-Condon Murder Trial
Image: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Coleen Lamarre, the mother of former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, has been granted bail after being charged over allegations she attempted to interfere with a key witness in her son’s upcoming double murder trial.

The 63-year-old appeared before the NSW Supreme Court via audio-visual link and had been in custody since April after being charged with an offence relating to allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lamarre-Condon is due to face trial in September over the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges relating to their deaths. He is due to face a trial in September.

The court proceedings involving Coleen Lamarre relate to allegations that she attempted to influence a witness connected to the prosecution case. The allegations have not been proven, and the matter remains before the courts.

Her bail decision came after an earlier court appearance in which she remained in custody following the charges being laid. Police had alleged she attempted to affect evidence connected to the upcoming trial.

The Beau Lamarre-Condon case

Former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter over the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

Police allege Lamarre-Condon shot Baird and Davies at Baird’s Paddington home using his police-issued firearm, before transporting their bodies in surfboard bags to a rural property near Bungonia in regional NSW.

The case sparked national attention after both men disappeared, prompting a major police search operation before their bodies were located days later. The alleged double murder particularly affected Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community, and sparked an outpouring of grief from the local and wider Australian queer community.

Lamarre-Condon was arrested in February 2024 and later dismissed from the NSW Police Force. Since then, the matter has been repeatedly mentioned before the courts ahead of a Supreme Court trial expected to begin later this year.

Court proceedings over the past year have included legal disputes surrounding evidence, delays to the trial process, and emotional courtroom outbursts from the accused.

Lamarre-Condon faces two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and aggravated break and enter.

Coleen Lamarre’s bail conditions and the next stages of her matter will be determined through further court proceedings. The allegations against her remain before the NSW courts.

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