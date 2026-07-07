Coleen Lamarre Granted Bail Ahead Of Beau Lamarre-Condon Murder Trial

Coleen Lamarre, the mother of former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, has been granted bail after being charged over allegations she attempted to interfere with a key witness in her son’s upcoming double murder trial.

The 63-year-old appeared before the NSW Supreme Court via audio-visual link and had been in custody since April after being charged with an offence relating to allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lamarre-Condon is due to face trial in September over the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges relating to their deaths. He is due to face a trial in September.

The court proceedings involving Coleen Lamarre relate to allegations that she attempted to influence a witness connected to the prosecution case. The allegations have not been proven, and the matter remains before the courts.

Her bail decision came after an earlier court appearance in which she remained in custody following the charges being laid. Police had alleged she attempted to affect evidence connected to the upcoming trial.

The Beau Lamarre-Condon case