‘I Will Not Be Silenced’: Beau Lamarre-Condon Delivers Extraordinary Courtroom Outburst

In a Sydney courtroom this morning, accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon made an extraordinary outburst, declaring that he would not be silenced and accusing NSW Police investigators of “serious misconduct and corruption.”

Lamarre-Condon, appearing via audio-video link from custody, interrupted proceedings shortly after pleas were confirmed, addressing the court directly.

“Sorry your Honour, I just would like to respectfully say this, so the following is noted on the court transcript, so the [Director of Public Prosecutions] cannot deny having no knowledge of this,” said Lamarre-Condon. “Whilst in the local court, I made a formal offer to the DPP of guilty to one count of manslaughter relating to Jesse Baird and Jesse Baird only”.

“I want this noted on the court transcript so if I’m convicted of this offence at trial, it was known I did take accountability from the very start,” he continued. “I am remorseful, and I’m also entitled to my early plea discount.”

He also voiced strong opposition to any suppression orders, insisting on his right to speak openly. On the public record, he claimed he wished to “expose serious misconduct and corruption” by investigators.

Lamarre-Condon said that if the Director of Public Prosecutions or NSW Police “request to have a closed court or a suppression order put in place” he strongly opposed it.

“Not only do I want the public to know the actual truth of what happened, but I want them to know about the serious misconduct and corruption NSW Police investigators have engaged in during the investigation process,” and added the DPP is “partly complicit”.

Lamarre-Condon finished by saying, ‘the truth will always prevail, and I will not be silenced. Thank you.”

Beau Lamarre-Condon has plead not guilty to alleged double murder

The former NSW Police officer has pleaded not guilty to the alleged domestic violence-related murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, and to a charge of aggravated break and enter.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon broke into Baird’s home in Paddington on February 19, and shot Baird and Davies with his service weapon.

He is then alleged to have hidden their bodies in surfboard bags, and dumped them at a rural property in Bungonia.

The brief of evidence was also presented to the court, and is said to include more than 200 witnesses, but not all of them would be expected to give evidence at trial.

Lamarre-Condon’s trial has faced various delays, and the accused has changed legal representation multiple times since his arrest. In July 2025, his second defence team formally withdrew, prompting another shift in counsel just ahead of earlier appearances.

The trial is currently set for 21 September 2026 in the NSW Supreme Court.

Prosecutors have argued against further delays in the case, stating that months of negotiations have already taken place and that the Crown is “ready to proceed to trial.”

As of today, no suppression orders have been granted.