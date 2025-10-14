Excessive Force Civil Claim Against Beau Lamarre-Condon Dropped

A civil claim of excessive force against former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been withdrawn, with the November hearing being vacated.

The civil case was brought by a 37-year-old man who was arrested in Paddington in June 2020, and Lamarre-Condon was recorded on body-worn police video deploying his Taser.

The footage, which later circulated online, appeared to show police ordering the plaintiff, who cannot be named, to get on the ground. When he and another officer were grappling on the ground, Lamarre-Condon deployed the Taser at close range.

The plaintiff alleged excessive force against Lamarre-Condon and sought damages, but a District Court spokesperson has now confirmed to NewsWire the civil action has been finalised and no future listings remain.

It’s understood an internal police review conducted after the incident cleared Lamarre-Condon of wrongdoing, finding his use of force complied with policy and training.

The civil proceedings were entirely separate to Lamarre-Condon’s ongoing criminal charges, which allege the former officer murdered gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February of 2024.

Beau Lamarre-Condon: Alleged double murder & court outburst

Police allege Lamarre-Condon entered Baird’s Paddington home using his service firearm, before killing the pair and transporting their bodies in surfboard bags to a remote property near Bungonia, south-west of Sydney. The case sent shockwaves through both the Sydney and wider LGBTQIA+ communities, with widespread public grief and anger over the alleged killings.

During a recent appearance in court, Lamarre-Condon launched into a lengthy outburst, telling the courtroom: “I will not be silenced.”

He accused NSW Police investigators and the Director of Public Prosecutions of “serious misconduct and corruption”, insisting he wanted the truth made public.

He also claimed he had previously offered to plead guilty to manslaughter in relation to Baird’s death and demanded that his statement be recorded in the court transcript.

“I want this noted on the court transcript so if I’m convicted of this offence at trial, it was known I did take accountability from the very start,” he said. “I am remorseful, and I’m also entitled to my early plea discount.”

He also voiced strong opposition to any suppression orders, insisting on his right to speak openly.

Lamarre-Condon’s trial has faced various delays, and the accused has changed legal representation multiple times since his arrest. In July 2025, his second defence team formally withdrew, prompting another shift in counsel just ahead of earlier appearances.

The extraordinary scene came as prosecutors confirmed the matter will proceed to a full trial, scheduled to begin on 21 September 2026 in the NSW Supreme Court. Lamarre-Condon remains in custody.