Graham Linehan Doesn’t Regret X Posts & Plans to Sue Police For Arrest

Father Ted creator and prolific gender critical activist Graham Linehan has said he doesn’t regret any of his social media posts following his arrest over comments he made inciting violence against trans women.

Landing in Heathrow Airport on a flight from the US on September 1, the 57-year-old was taken into custody at by five armed officers on suspicion of inciting violence through posts made in April on X.

One post, in regards to a trans woman in a women-only space, encouraged people to “make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls”.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this week, Linehan said he stands by his comments.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve tweeted – sometimes I’ve tweeted a bit more out of anger, because of the frustration that no-one’s paying attention to this issue,” he said. “Women have a right to defend themselves from strange men in their spaces.”

Linehan says his arrest infuriated him, to the point where police allegedly discussed cuffing his hands, and accused officers of treating him like a “terrorist”.

“I got very, very angry, because for eight years now, I’ve been standing up for women’s rights and trying to get people’s attention about what’s happening to kids in gender clinics,” he said.

“I had my career destroyed, I had my [Father Ted] musical taken away, I had my marriage taken away. I don’t know why people expect me to be all sunshine and roses,” he said.

Arrest triggers free speech debate in UK

Linehan also spoke about his intention to sue the police “for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment”.

Head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, defended the officers involved, but said he acknowledged the “concern caused by such incidents given differing perspectives on the balance between free speech and the risks of inciting violence in the real world”, and called on the government to “change or clarify” laws.

When asked about the arrest last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said police must “focus on the most serious issues”.

“That includes tackling issues like anti-social behaviour, knife crime and violence,”he said. “We have a long history of free speech in this country. I’m very proud of that and I will always defend it.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who last year issued an indefinite ban on puberty blockers for transgender youth, initially commented that ministers should “look at” free speech laws following the arrest, but echoed his party’s leader when questioned later.

“As the prime minister and home secretary have been clear, we want the police to focus on policing streets rather than tweets,” he said.

“But the thing we are mindful of, as a government that backs the police to keep us safe, is that police are there to enforce the laws that we as Parliament legislate for.

“So if over the years, with good intentions, Parliament has layered more and more expectation on police, and diluted the focus and priorities of the public, that’s obviously something we need to look at.”

Linehan is currently facing trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a seperate matter relating to the the harassment of trans teenager Sophia Brooks, who he accused of “domestic terrorism” online. A charge of criminal damage is also being pursued, with Linehan pleading not guilty to both offences.

He arrived at court wearing a sign that read: “There’s no such thing as a ‘Transgender Child'”.

The case has been adjourned until 29 October.