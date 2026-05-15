Mother Of Accused Killer Beau Lamarre-Condon Refused Bail Over Witness Tampering Allegations

The mother of former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been denied bail and will remain in custody for at least two months as she faces allegations of attempting to interfere with a key witness in her son’s upcoming double murder trial.

Coleen Lamarre, 63, appeared before Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court via video link on Thursday May 14, after being charged with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court refused her bail application, meaning she will remain behind bars for two months unless a further application is made in the Supreme Court.

NSW Police allege Lamarre attempted to influence a key witness connected to the high-profile case involving the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Homicide detectives arrested Lamarre at her Balmain home on April 29, 2026, following an investigation into claims she allegedly attempted to persuade a witness to alter their evidence ahead of her son’s trial, which is scheduled to begin in September.

Lamarre — who is also a former NSW Police officer — was taken to Day Street Police Station and charged with doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

The Beau Lamarre-Condon case