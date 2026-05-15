Mother Of Accused Killer Beau Lamarre-Condon Refused Bail Over Witness Tampering Allegations

National News New South Wales News News
Chloe Sargeant
May 15, 2026
Mother Of Accused Killer Beau Lamarre-Condon Refused Bail Over Witness Tampering Allegations
Image: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

The mother of former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been denied bail and will remain in custody for at least two months as she faces allegations of attempting to interfere with a key witness in her son’s upcoming double murder trial.

Coleen Lamarre, 63, appeared before Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court via video link on Thursday May 14, after being charged with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court refused her bail application, meaning she will remain behind bars for two months unless a further application is made in the Supreme Court.

NSW Police allege Lamarre attempted to influence a key witness connected to the high-profile case involving the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Homicide detectives arrested Lamarre at her Balmain home on April 29, 2026, following an investigation into claims she allegedly attempted to persuade a witness to alter their evidence ahead of her son’s trial, which is scheduled to begin in September.

Lamarre — who is also a former NSW Police officer — was taken to Day Street Police Station and charged with doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

The Beau Lamarre-Condon case

Former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter over the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

Police allege Lamarre-Condon shot Baird and Davies at Baird’s Paddington home using his police-issued firearm, before transporting their bodies in surfboard bags to a rural property near Bungonia in regional NSW.

The case sparked national attention after both men disappeared, prompting a major police search operation before their bodies were located days later. The alleged double murder particularly affected Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community, and sparked an outpouring of grief from the local and wider Australian queer community.

Lamarre-Condon was arrested in February 2024 and later dismissed from the NSW Police Force. Since then, the matter has been repeatedly mentioned before the courts ahead of a Supreme Court trial expected to begin later this year.

Court proceedings over the past year have included legal disputes surrounding evidence, delays to the trial process, and emotional courtroom outbursts from the accused.

Lamarre-Condon faces two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and aggravated break and enter.

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