The mother of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with allegedly attempting to interfere with a witness in the upcoming double murder trial over the deaths of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Coleen Lamarre, 63, was arrested at Balmain in Sydney’s inner west on Wednesday morning by homicide detectives. Police allege she attempted to influence a key witness to change their evidence in the high-profile case.

She was taken to Day Street Police Station and charged with doing an act to pervert the course of justice. Police refused bail and she is expected to appear before court on Thursday.

Her son, Beau Lamarre-Condon, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter in relation to the deaths of Baird and Davies in February 2024.

Police allege the former officer used his police-issued handgun to shoot Baird, a former Network 10 presenter, and Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, at Baird’s Paddington home in Sydney’s east.

Investigators further allege the bodies were transported in surfboard bags and later found on a rural property at Bungonia, near Goulburn, several days after the pair disappeared.

The case received significant national attention in 2024, with an outcry from the Sydney gay community leading to a massive crowdfunding appeal for the couple’s funerals, as well as community vigils and honouring the pair at Mardi Gras. Questions around firearm control and the presence of police at queer events were raised in response.

Lamarre-Condon, now 30, has remained in custody since his arrest in February 2024. Proceedings in the NSW courts have faced several delays, including changes to his legal representation and psychiatric assessments ordered during the committal process.

In October 2025, Lamarre-Condon formally entered pleas of not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court. During that appearance, he made an unprompted statement in court saying, “the truth will prevail” and “I will not be silenced”.

His trial is currently scheduled to begin in September 2026 and is expected to run for between two and three months.