The mother of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon will remain behind bars for at least two weeks after being refused bail on charges alleging she attempted to interfere with a key witness in her son’s upcoming double murder trial.

Coleen Lamarre, 63, a former senior officer in the NSW Police radio division, appeared in court on April 30 after being arrested at Balmain the previous day and charged with doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice. Police allege she attempted to influence a witness to change their evidence in proceedings connected to her son’s case. She will remain in custody until at least May 14.

The offence of perverting the course of justice carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment in NSW.

Lamarre’s lawyer asked for an adjournment until next Tuesday for a bail application – however, the prosecutor requested a two-week adjournment to elect which court the case would progress in.

Judge Lucas Swan accepted the two-week adjournment, noting that the estimated two-hour bail application was “somewhat excessive” to be squeezed into next Tuesday’s court list.

Her son, Beau Lamarre-Condon, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, who were killed in February 2024. His trial is scheduled to begin in the NSW Supreme Court in September.

Police allege the former officer killed Baird, a former Network Ten presenter, and Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, at Baird’s Paddington home with his police-issued pistol, before transporting their bodies to a rural property near Bungonia.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 30, was a serving NSW Police officer at the time of the alleged murders and has since been dismissed from the force. He has remained in custody since his arrest in February 2024.

Court documents allege police became aware of concerns about witness interference during the ongoing murder investigation. Details of the alleged contact with the witness were not aired in court during Lamarre’s first appearance.

Neither Beau Lamarre-Condon nor his mother has entered pleas in relation to the latest allegations concerning witness interference.

Lamarre-Condon’s NSW Supreme Court trial is listed for September 21.