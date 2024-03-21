Crowdfunding Campaign For Luke Davies’ Funeral Raises Over $76,000

In her first public comments, Luke Davies’ mother thanked those who donated generously to a crowdfunding campaign set up to help the family give the Qantas flight attendant ” the send-off he deserves.”

Davies and his boyfriend former TV presenter Jesse Baird, were allegedly shot dead by NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19, 2024. Lamarre-Condon was charged with two counts of murder and will face court next on April 23, 2024.

The tragic death of the couple shocked the community, who paid tributes to them at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras early this month.

Luke Touched Everyone’s Heart

The crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Davies’ mother Sandra.

“I’ve decided to start a fundraiser on behalf of the family and community mourning the loss of our beautiful friend Luke. The intentions are to help his family in this tragic time and help give him the send-off he deserves,” said Jessica Vaux, who set up the campaign page.

“Luke was a larger-than-life human who touched everyone’s hearts he met. There was never a dull moment when his presence and infectious laugh was in a room. Taken too soon but the memories will last a lifetime. Fly high Lukey, until we meet again,” Vaux said.

Over a thousand people from across the world, including many anonymous donors, raised around $76,365 when this report was filed.

“I didn’t know Luke and Jesse, but I was heartbroken at the tragic news,” said one of the contributors. “Like so many people around the country, I will never forget Luke and Jesse, despite never knowing them. I am sending all my love to the boys’ families and friends,” said another person.

Overwhelmed

Davies’ mother Sandra thanked all those who had donated saying it was “unbelievable”. Sandra described Luke as “our beloved, and most beautiful, kindest soul”.

“It is with a grateful heart we thank you all sincerely although these words just don’t seem enough for the overwhelming love and generosity both Luke and Jesse have received these past few weeks,” Sandra posted on the GoFundMe page.

“To all the family, friends and strangers for your generous gifts and words of support we appreciate all of your help during this very traumatic and difficult time and will continue to keep you updated as we start to prepare for Luke’s final farewell,” Sandra added.

Baird and Davies were last seen alive on February 18, 2023, as they returned to Baird’s Paddington home after dinner with friends. The next day, around 9.50 am neighbours reported hearing an argument and gunshots – the CCTV captured three gunshots around 9.50 am on February 19. A Triple zero call was also reported to have been made from Baird’s phone.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly shot dead Baird and Davies, who he had not expected to find at Baird’s home. He transported the bodies in surf bags in a rented white van to a rural NSW property.

Police launched their investigations on February 21, after a staff member at a nearby venue, found items in a skip bin in Cronulla, including bloodied clothes, a watch and a mobile phone, and alerted the police. Police found a “significant amount of blood” in Baird’s Paddington home.

The celebrity blogger-turned-police officer turned himself in to the police on February 23 but refused to cooperate and disclose where he had disposed of the couple’s bodies.

Finally on February 27, over a week after the murders, Lamarre-Condon told the police about the location of the bodies. Police found the remains in two surf bags around 20 minutes away from the rural property in Bungonia that was originally the focus of their investigations.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign for Luke Davies, click here