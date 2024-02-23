NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre Charged With Sydney Gay Couple’s Murder

NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre was on Friday charged with the murder of former TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Lamarre, a celebrity blogger turned police officer and Baird’s ex-boyfriend was named as a person of interest over the suspicious disappearance of the couple. Lamarre, handed himself in to police on Friday morning, after police searched his Balmain residence on Thursday night.

The police will allege that Lamarre, who was on duty, shot the couple at Baird’s Paddington home on Monday night and then transported the bodies in a rented white van.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told media persons that charges were submitted for two counts of murder. “He will be formally refused bail by police and expected to face court at some stage, whether it is today or tomorrow,” Doherty said.

The police have appealed for information relating to the whereabouts of a white Toyota Hiace with NSW registration CW82PM, and the movements of the vehicle since Monday evening.

“Anyone who saw the vehicle, or believes they know its whereabouts, is urged to contact police,” a police spokesperson said.

Suspicious Disappearance

On Wednesday morning, the police were informed after a worker discovered bloodied clothing, a mobile phone, credit cards and car keys in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla.

NSW police formed Strike Force Ashfordby with detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad. The police then searched Baird’s home at Brown Street, Paddington, and immediately established a crime scene. Davies’ home was searched as well. Police said they were confronted with a “significant” amount of blood at Bairds’s home and there were “signs of a struggle”.

CCTV footage showed Baird and Davies entering the Paddington home on Monday. A rented white van reportedly driven by Lamarre was also seen driving by the home.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about Baird and Davies’ disappearance or the investigation to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Who Is Beau Lamarre

Lamarre shot to fame in 2014 when the then 19-year-old said Lady Gaga’s Sydney visit inspired him to come out to his family. Lamarre threw a note onto the stage, which Gaga read it to her fans. Gaga then invited Lamarre backstage.

He has posed for selfies with celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Gosling and Kirtsen Dunst.

In 2019, he joined the NSW police force and a video of him tasering Indigenous man Kris Bradshaw went viral. An internal investigation cleared Lamarre of any wrongdoing.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











