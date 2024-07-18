Lance Collard Given AFL’s Longest Suspension For Using Homophobic Slurs

After using “multiple” anti-gay slurs in a recent VFL match, Lance Collard has been handed the longest suspension for homophobic behaviour in AFL history.

He is the third Aussie Rules player to be punished this year for homophobic language.

The St Kilda forward allegedly directed anti-gay abuse towards Williamstown opponents during a second-tier Victorian Football League (VFL) match on July 13.

Reports surfaced after the game of Collard uttering the offensive homophobic language as many as 10 times while playing for Sandringham.

Lance Collard gets AFL’s longest-ever suspension for homophobia

While the incident took place during a VFL game, Collard is an AFL-listed player, so is bound by AFL rules and regulations.

He pled guilty to using the slurs, and has since apologised to the players involved and their club.

After being investigated by the AFL Integrity Unit, he was issued with a six-match ban.

This is the longest suspension given for homophobic abuse in AFL history.

The 19-year-old is also required to undergo – and personally pay for – a Pride in Sport education program.

The AFL found that Collard used “unprompted and highly offensive homophobic slurs”.

In a statement from his club it was said that he was “incredibly remorseful” and would “fully accept the consequences” of his actions.

“What I did doesn’t represent my values, or the values of the club,” Collard said.

“I have apologised to the Williamstown players who were impacted by my behaviour, and unreservedly reiterate that apology to anyone else my conduct affected.”

Does the AFL have a homophobia problem?

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon was asked whether the league has a homophobia problem.

“I don’t think we do but I think language of the type that has been used is not acceptable in any forum, let alone a footy field,” he said.

“We will continue to sanction players, first of all educate players and then sanction players if they transgress.

“It’s something we want to continue to work on with the players and you’ll see sanctions increase until we don’t have it anymore.

“I think we’ve just got to continue to educate our players until we stamp it out.”

“There is no excuse for using the language that Collard used on the weekend. Everyone understands it is totally unacceptable in any setting, ever,” AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said.

Collard’s ban follows earlier bans for AFL players Wil Powell, Jeremy Finlayson, and North Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson, who also was fined $20,000 for a pre-season homophobic tirade.

Aussie Rules fans share thoughts about homophobia in AFL

On X/Twitter, people shared their thoughts about homophobia in the AFL and Aussie Rules.

Instead of getting angry and offended that the “woke” AFL has suspended a young man for saying something “harmless”… Try and think about why he was suspended in the first place. Disgusting that this is still happening. https://t.co/0nWugoA4AE — Mitchell Clark (@mitchell_clark9) July 17, 2024

is the afl really a safe space, or is it the most toxic place for anyone who isn’t a white straight male? oh well. i guess the afl can’t do anything about it 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/VW9vpDG4Aj — bridget (@BridgetMudge) July 17, 2024

But others felt the punishment didn’t go far enough.

Hold on a moment! This flog used a homophobic slur at least 10 times. How the hell is that only a 6 game ban? https://t.co/TBQPEXBZEx — Scott (@ScottsViews89) July 17, 2024