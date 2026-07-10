‘This Is Why Pride Still Matters’: Passengers Speak Out After LGBTQIA+ Cruise Turned Away From Egypt

An LGBTQIA+ cruise ship that was previously blocked from docking in Turkey has now also been refused entry into Egypt, with passengers onboard telling Star Observer the experience has become a stark reminder of why LGBTQIA+ visibility still matters.

The Scarlet Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages and chartered by LGBTQIA+ travel company Atlantis Events, was scheduled to dock in Alexandria, Egypt, this week as part of its Mediterranean voyage.

The ship recently also had its planned stops in Turkey cancelled at the last minute, with Turkey’s authorities citing concerns that the “moral values” of the ship’s passengers (i.e. them being LGBTQIA+) were incompatible with the country.

Late yesterday, the ship’s planned stop in Egypt was also cancelled last minute, after authorities reportedly denied permission for the vessel to enter Egyptian waters.

At time of publication, no official reason has been given by Egyptian authorities.

Speaking exclusively to Star Observer from onboard the ship, married couple Daniel Berry and Adam Jajbhay said passengers woke up to the news after receiving a letter delivered directly to their cabins.

“It was a very early start. We woke around 5:30am to find a letter under our cabin door explaining that Virgin Voyages and Atlantis had received notification overnight that approval for the ship to dock in Egypt had not been granted,” Berry and Jajbhay told Star Observer.

The note slipped under doors was from Atlantis Cruises’ CEO Rich Campbell, which apologised to the 2000 passengers on board, and explained that the sudden cancellation of had come as a complete surprise to the organisers.

“Early this morning, we were informed that Scarlet Lady has been denied entry into Egyptian waters, and, as a result, will no longer be able to call in Alexandria today.

“I know how much this visit meant to so many of you. We successfully sailed a similar itinerary last year without issue. So we were surprised by this unfortunate decision… Please know that both the Atlantis and Virgin Voyages teams worked tirelessly to make this call in Alexandria a possibility. This news came as a surprise to all of us, and we’re just as disappointed as you are.”

‘Definitely a lot of disappointment and frustration’

The couple said the news was particularly difficult for passengers after already losing the scheduled Turkish stops earlier in the trip.

“There was definitely a lot of disappointment and frustration,” they said.

“Speaking with other guests, many said Egypt was somewhere they probably wouldn’t have travelled to independently because of the local laws and attitudes toward LGBTQIA+ people.

“One of the unique things about this cruise was the opportunity to experience places and cultures that many of us wouldn’t otherwise feel comfortable or safe visiting. Having that opportunity taken away was disappointing.”

The cruise had already attracted international attention late last week, this week when its planned visits to Kuşadası and Istanbul were cancelled.

Turkey’s decision was met with strong backlash from LGBTQIA+ advocates as well as those on board the ship – including Broadway legend Patti LuPone, who was just about to board the ship as one of the entertainers.

‘People have come together’

Berry and Jajbhay said that while there was sadness onboard, the mood among passengers had largely shifted towards supporting each other and refusing to allow the cancellations bring down the

“There’s no denying there’s disappointment onboard. For many people, it also feels symbolic,” they said.

“Being refused entry because the passengers are predominantly LGBTQIA+ naturally brings feelings of rejection, and that’s exactly the kind of experience many people hoped to leave behind while on this holiday.”

However, the couple said there were also complicated emotions among passengers, with some feeling devastated to miss Egypt’s history and landmarks while others felt more conflicted about the stop.

“Others have expressed relief, because despite reassurances from the organisers about security arrangements, there were genuine concerns about travelling as part of a large LGBTQIA+ group in a country where homosexuality is heavily stigmatised,” they said.

According to Berry and Jajbhay, discussions onboard have focused less on anger, and more on what the situation represents for LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

“The conversations have been thoughtful rather than angry,” they said.

“People recognise that this is about more than a change of itinerary — it highlights that LGBTQIA+ people still face barriers in parts of the world simply because of who they are.

“At the same time, there’s also been a conscious effort not to let these events define the cruise. People have come together, supported one another, and focused on making the most of the experience we still have onboard.”

‘A reminder of why Pride still matters’

Despite the controversy, Berry and Jajbhay said the ship has continued to be filled with moments of queer joy and community.

“One thing that’s really stood out is the sense of community onboard,” they said.

“LGBTQIA+ people are unfortunately familiar with facing setbacks and discrimination, so there has been a real feeling of resilience.

“Rather than dwelling on what’s happened, people have rallied together. Today, for example, the pool deck was packed for a guest lip-sync battle, and everyone was laughing, cheering and making the most of the day.”

The couple said the experience had become a powerful reminder that the fight for equality was far from over.

“For us, this experience is a reminder of why Pride still matters. It’s easy to think equality has been achieved when you live in a country where LGBTQIA+ rights are well protected, but moments like this show that acceptance isn’t universal,” they said.

“While it’s disappointing to be turned away, it’s also reinforced the strength, resilience and sense of community that exists within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Star Observer has contacted Atlantis Events for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publishing.