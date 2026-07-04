Patti Lupone Slams Turkish Gov’t After LGBTQIA+ Cruise Ship Turned Away Over ‘Moral Values’

Turkey has blocked an LGBTQIA+ cruise carrying almost 2,000 passengers from docking at two of its ports, with local authorities reportedly citing “moral values” — and Broadway legend Patti Lupone has furiously slammed the Turkish government online.

The Scarlet Lady, chartered by LGBTQIA+ travel company Atlantis Events, was due to visit the Turkish port city of Kuşadası on 7 July before continuing to Istanbul as part of its 10-day Athens to Venice itinerary.

Instead, the ship will now visit Cairo in Egypt and the Greek island of Crete after Turkish authorities cancelled both port calls.

According to CNN, authorities in Turkey’s Aydin province said the cruise had been organised by groups “known for behaviours incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values,” adding there was “absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature.”

The cruise is expected to carry around 1,900 guests, including approximately 1,100 travellers from the United States, alongside passengers from the Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and others.

Rich Campbell, President and CEO of Atlantis Events, said the decision came as a shock.

“It’s pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, and the reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group,” Campbell told CNN.

“It’s very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not.”

He said it was the first time in the company’s 36-year history that it had been “actively told we may not berth here because of who we are.”

Campbell stressed the cruise was not a political event.

“This is not a political organisation. We are not there for anything except to spend money, have a good time, take tours and be incredibly respectful to every culture we visit,” he said.

Patti Lupone left “furious” over Turkey turning away cruise ship

Among those due to perform onboard the cruise ship in question is Patti LuPone, who condemned Turkey’s decision in a “furious” social media post.

“I am shocked,” LuPone wrote.

“The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week, has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board.”

Calling the move discriminatory, she added: “I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call.

“I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”

Turkey has taken an increasingly hostile stance towards LGBTQIA+ people under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling AK Party. Pride marches in Istanbul have been banned since 2015, a move repeatedly criticised by international human rights organisations.

Star Observer has contacted Atlantis Events for comment.