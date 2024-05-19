Come To Daddy: Brisbane’s Newest LGBT Venue

Brisbane can now boast another LGBTQIA+ venue with Come To Daddy now open in West End.

The new inclusive venue has opened its doors with Brisbane residents turning out to see what they have in store.

Come to Daddy opens in West End

For many years Fortitude Valley has been the home of gay Brisbane venues.

The Sportsman Hotel, The Wickham, Fluffy and The Beat have long been safe and inclusive venues for our community.

Now the LGBTQIA+ community have a new place to call home in West End.

Located in the building which previously housed Ballistic Beer taproom, Come To Daddy offers a laid back and relaxing venue and the best part, puppies are welcome too!

Drinks available include craft beers, wines and cocktails which are paired perfectly with a delicious snack menu that includes dumplings, calamari and the Croque Daddy or Daddy’s Meatball Sub.

Venue owner Billerwell Daye had a vision for the that included creating a space that welcomes everyone.

Speaking to The Weekend Edition he said, “The idea of this was to be a community social club.”

“It was predominantly for the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s not entirely for them – I want it to be all inclusive and just provide a bit of fun for everyone” he explained.

“We want staff to get to know our clients on a first-name basis and have them become a part of a bigger family here.”

“Daddy’s not about one person – it’s an idea.”

“It’s about unity, community, welcomeness and, obviously, inclusiveness.”

“I’m not daddy – everyone’s daddy. So that is the tongue-in-cheek play on the title and what we wanted to do with it.”

Live Entertainment

With the doors open and patrons now flocking to the venue Come To Daddy have launched their entertainment offerings, featuring familiar local faces.

Last week included a full week of fun live entertainment from some of Brisbane’s best queer performers.

Local musician Jake Bristow features at the venue on Wednesdays for a relaxing and fun night for their piano bar from 6pm – 9pm.

For their first weekend of Drag performances Come To Daddy hosted some of Brisbane’s biggest stars on Saturday night.

Brisbane powerhouse performer Vollie Lavont was joined on stage by Mandy Moobs, who is rumoured to be appearing on the upcoming season of Drag Race Down Under.

Local DJ’s have also been listed for the venue including Davide DC and Dj Ritchie Lestrange.

Come To Daddy is open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm – 10pm at 208 Montague Rd, West End.