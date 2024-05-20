Gay Pride: Documentary Series On Animal Homosexuality Upsets Conservatives

Arts & Entertainment News Screen
Josh Kerwick
May 20, 2024
Gay Pride: Documentary Series On Animal Homosexuality Upsets Conservatives
Image: Source: Gary Whyte on Pexels

A new series from NBC called Queer Planet is providing fascinating looks at both homosexuality in the animal kingdom and at the people apparently incapable of even acknowledging that it exists. 

The trailer for the documentary series was released on May 17th and gave a preview of a “rich diversity of animal sexuality” with gay penguins, bisexual lions and sex-changing clownfish.

Despite the fact that there’s plenty of scientific basis for animals displaying homosexual behaviour (over 1500 species of animals, in fact), the trailer has caused intense outrage from conservatives who predictably think the series is pushing an agenda. 

Over at Sky News, Rowan Dean opened the segment by saying that the “wonderful world of woke brings us some great lefty lunacy” before passing it off to Rita Panahi.

“It’s an important issue,” she sarcastically commented, “I think we need more documentaries on the LGBTQIA++ community in the animal kingdom. I don’t know about you, but I want to hear more about those bisexual lions. What are they up to?” 

Responses to Queer Planet elsewhere

Sentiments are similar in the YouTube comments for the trailer, which has been overwhelmingly swamped with 4,000 dislikes. 

“This is actual insanity,” reads the top comment on the video, while a huge number of other comments insist that they’re going to delete their accounts in response to the trailer. Another user decries: “They’re coming for your kids. They’ve said that out loud and here is one of the many tools they are using.” 

Things are even more grim over on Twitter/X, where the account @EndWokeness shared the clip. To no one’s surprise, the worst people you can imagine have congregated in the replies to bemoan the end of Western civilization. 

Remotely reasonable comments like ones from user @Xnarkycritic that simply state that homosexuality in the animal kingdom is normal are hard to find in these replies. Hopefully the response will be less mind-numbing when the series actually releases.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

LGBT Celebrity Chef Kylie Kwong to Close Down Iconic Restaurant
May 20, 2024 | Grace Johnson

LGBT Celebrity Chef Kylie Kwong to Close Down Iconic Restaurant
New South Wales News News
Supernatural Co-Stars Surprise Fans With Engagement News
May 19, 2024 | Michael James

Supernatural Co-Stars Surprise Fans With Engagement News
Arts & Entertainment International News
Come To Daddy: Brisbane’s Newest LGBT Venue
May 19, 2024 | Michael James

Come To Daddy: Brisbane’s Newest LGBT Venue
Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Troye Sivan Drops New ‘Honey’ Remix EP and Teaches Americans ‘Poof Doof’ Slang
May 19, 2024 | Christine Lai

Troye Sivan Drops New ‘Honey’ Remix EP and Teaches Americans ‘Poof Doof’ Slang
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
From The Streets To The Hall: Kate Wickett
May 19, 2024 | Michael James

From The Streets To The Hall: Kate Wickett
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News News
UK’s Plan to ban sex education for children under nine
May 18, 2024 | Christine Lai

UK’s Plan to ban sex education for children under nine
Community News Human Rights International Life + Style News